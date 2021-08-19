Aakash Educational Services selects Hughes Communications for interactive satellite broadband network

Advertisement

Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) on Thursday said it has been selected by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) for an interactive satellite broadband network.

AESL -- a test preparatory coaching institute and now a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju's -- chose Hughes and its JUPITER System ground platform to connect more than 100 educational centers with high-throughput satellite connectivity as part of its nationwide network.

HCIPL, a provider of broadband satellite and managed network services and a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) has been selected by AESL for an interactive satellite broadband network, a company statement said.

It did not divulge the size of the contract.

"Under the three-year initial contract, Hughes will provide a managed service including satellite bandwidth from the GSAT 18 satellite, Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) at each learning centre, and 24X7 network operation – all to deliver reliable, uninterrupted connectivity across AESL''s growing institution," the statement added.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:19 PM IST