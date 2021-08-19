e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra records 5,225 COVID-19 new cases, 154 deaths and 5,557 recoveries COVID-19: India achieves milestone of administering more than 57 crore doses so far
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:20 PM IST

Aakash Educational Services selects Hughes Communications for interactive satellite broadband network

PTI
Aakash Educational Services is a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju''s

Aakash Educational Services is a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju''s

Advertisement

Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) on Thursday said it has been selected by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) for an interactive satellite broadband network.

AESL -- a test preparatory coaching institute and now a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju's -- chose Hughes and its JUPITER System ground platform to connect more than 100 educational centers with high-throughput satellite connectivity as part of its nationwide network.

HCIPL, a provider of broadband satellite and managed network services and a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) has been selected by AESL for an interactive satellite broadband network, a company statement said.

It did not divulge the size of the contract.

"Under the three-year initial contract, Hughes will provide a managed service including satellite bandwidth from the GSAT 18 satellite, Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) at each learning centre, and 24X7 network operation – all to deliver reliable, uninterrupted connectivity across AESL''s growing institution," the statement added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal