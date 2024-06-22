A Wave of IPOs: 9 Public Offers Set to Launch Next Week Alongside 11 New Listings | Photo credit: pixabay.com

The post election period has invigorated the primary markets with a wave of IPOs in lineup providing investment opportunities for investors. Next week, the primary market will experience a surge in activity as 9 initial public offerings (IPOs) are in lineup to make their debut.

Two major player in the list to capture significant attention include Allied Blenders and Distillers and Vraj Iron and Steel, alongside a bustling SME segment.

Mainboard Highlights

1. Allied Blenders

Allied Blenders and Distillers, known for its flagship Officer’s Choice whisky, is launching an IPO to raise Rs 1,500 crore.

The IPO will open on June 25 and close on June 27, with a price band of Rs 267–281 per share.

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore by the promoters.

2. Vraj Iron and Steel

IPO/ Representative Image | Freepik

Vraj Iron and Steel is set to launch its IPO on June 26 and will close on June 28.

The price band is set at Rs 195 - 207 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 171 crore through a fresh equity issue.

SME IPOs

The SME segment will see seven IPOs open for subscription next week which includes the Visaman Global Sales, Mason Infratech, Sylvan Plyboard, Shivalic Power Control, Petro Carbon and Chemicals, Divine Power, and Akiko Global Services.

1. Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO

The IPO will open on June 25 and close on June 27, with a price band of Rs 162–171 per share.

The company aims to raise Rs 113.16 crore through an OFS of 66.18 lakh shares.

2. Akiko Global Services IPO (The Money Fair IPO)

The IPO will open on June 25 and close on June 27, with a price band of Rs 73–77 per share. The company plans to raise Rs 23.11 crore through a fresh issue of 30.02 lakh shares.

3. Visaman Global Sales IPO

The IPO will open on June 24 and close on June 26, with a fixed price of Rs 43 per share and aims to raise Rs 16.05 crore through a fresh issue of 37.32 lakh shares. The allotment date is June 27, and the listing is on July 1.

The market will witness 11 listings next week | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

4. Mason Infratech IPO

The IPO will open on June 24 and close on June 26, with a price band of Rs 62–64 per share.

Mason Infratech plans to raise Rs 30.46 crore through a fresh issue of 47.6 lakh shares.

5. Shivalic Power Control IPO

The IPO will open on June 24 and close on June 26, with a price band of Rs 95–100 per shares and aims to raise Rs 64.32 crore through a fresh issue of 64.32 lakh shares. The minimum investment required is Rs 120,000 for 1200 shares. The allotment date is June 27, and the listing is on July 1.

6. Sylvan Plyboard (India) IPO

Sylvan Plyboard (India) plans to raise Rs 28.05 crore through a fresh issue of 51 lakh shares. The IPO will open on June 24 and close on June 26, with a fixed price of Rs 55 per share.

Upcoming Listings

In addition to new IPOs, the market will witness 11 listings next week, including Stanley Lifestyles, DEE Development Engineers, and Akme Fintrade. Notably, DEE Development Engineers and Akme Fintrade.