A-One Steels India To Launch ₹405 Crore IPO On September 24, Check Issue Details

A-One Steels India |

Mumbai: Integrated steel manufacturer A-One Steels India Ltd will launch its ₹405-crore initial public offering on September 24. The issue will open for public subscription.

The three-day A-One Steels India IPO will close on September 28, while anchor investors can submit bids on September 23, according to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus.

IPO Structure And Fund Utilisation

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹355 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹50 crore by the company’s promoters.

A-One Steels earlier proposed a ₹650-crore IPO in its draft papers filed in December 2024 but subsequently reduced the issue size.

From the fresh issue proceeds, ₹250 crore will be used to prepay or partially repay certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining money will fund general corporate purposes.

Steel Manufacturing Capacity

A-One Steels is a backward-integrated steel products manufacturer based in southern India. Its portfolio includes sponge iron, mild steel billets, TMT bars, hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils, MS pipes, CR pipes and galvanised pipes and tubes.

The company also produces industrial materials such as met coke and ferro alloys. As of March 31, 2026, its aggregate installed manufacturing capacity stood at 17,33,100 tonnes per annum.

Green Energy Push

During FY26, A-One Steels sourced 5,007.53 lakh units of green electricity, representing 83.20% of its total power consumption. This helped the company save approximately ₹1.57 per unit in electricity expenses.

It has signed 10 long-term solar power purchase agreements and six long-term wind power agreements, together providing 230 MW.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,148.57 crore in FY26 from ₹3,541.78 crore in FY25. Profit surged to ₹127.41 crore from ₹7.71 crore.

PL Capital Markets and Khambatta Securities are managing the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. A-One Steels shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.