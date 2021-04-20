A media brand now accepts cryptocurrency for digital subscriptions

Global media brand TIME will accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for digital subscriptions. The company has associated with 2016-founded Crypto for the same. This option of payment is limited to the United States and Canada, in several months this will be extended for global subscribers.

The brand in a note stated subscribers who decide to pay with cryptocurrency will receive unlimited access to content across Time.com for 18 months with their one-time purchase, as well as subscriber-only events and offerings.

“We are thrilled to offer cryptocurrency as a payment option for our digital subscribers for the first time,” said TIME Chief Technology Officer Bharat Krish.