A media brand now accepts cryptocurrency for digital subscriptions

Global media brand TIME will accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for digital subscriptions. The company has associated with 2016-founded Crypto for the same. This option of payment is limited to the United States and Canada, in several months this will be extended for global subscribers.
The brand in a note stated subscribers who decide to pay with cryptocurrency will receive unlimited access to content across Time.com for 18 months with their one-time purchase, as well as subscriber-only events and offerings.
“We are thrilled to offer cryptocurrency as a payment option for our digital subscribers for the first time,” said TIME Chief Technology Officer Bharat Krish.
“We feel very fortunate to partner with TIME,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.
In support of the partnership, Crypto will offer Pay Rewards of up to 10 per cent back for subscribers who elect to pay using CRO, the Crypto.org Coin.
“As TIME continues to innovate and find new ways to build upon our existing community of 2.3 million subscribers, we are proud to offer this new payment option through our partnership with Crypto.com,” TIME President Keith Grossman said.
TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world.
TIME is one of the world’s most recognisable media brands with renowned franchises.
