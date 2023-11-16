A Glimpse Into Infiniti Mall’s Focused Efforts Towards Reshaping Traditional Retail

Over the years the bustling city of Mumbai has witnessed enormous transformations in countless aspects. The city’s distinct characteristic of heterogeneity is reflected in the widespread population residing in it. With an upswing in urbanization, population explosion and employment opportunities, the demand for opulent products and recreational resources has been surging persistently. Today, the financial capital holds up the title of the richest city of the country with a GDP of $368 billion and contributes approximately 6.16% to the total GDP of India.

Retail being considered an integral driver of the Indian economy, the contribution of the sector is a whopping 12% to the GDP of India. The sector not only proves to be an asset for economic expansion of the nation, but is also a vital means of entertainment for its citizens. Shopping malls integrate various facets of retail under a single roof, thereby attaching an element of convenience for its customers. In Mumbai, Infiniti mall is a name synonymous with transforming customer experiences through industry-leading endeavors, thereby forging strong customer relationships.

This article explores the focused efforts of Infiniti Mall towards creating memorable experiences for visitors through innovative strategies. Located in Andheri and Malad, it is a subsidiary of K Raheja Realty Group. Infiniti Mall’s initiatives towards introducing mumbaikars to a revamped definition of retail through their modern structure, state-of-the-art amenities and exceptional customer service, makes it a preferred choice among customers.

Holistic Retail: The mall believes in the philosophy of uniting and placing close attention on dimensions which constitute a delightful experience for visitors. Through a range of international and national fashion brands, a wide array of restaurants suiting diverse taste pallets to a multiplexes for cinephiles and Fun city which provides wholesome entertainment to children through engaging activities, the mall ensures an enchanting visit for people across age groups. Infiniti Mall, Malad is India’s sole mall home to a 360-roller coaster and Bounce, India’s largest trampoline park. Besides this the Mall continuously upgrades offering in accordance with market trends and industry outlook. Infiniti Mall recently unveiled ‘Neeman’s’ , an environmentally friendly brand, which marked the mall’s entry into the environmentally conscious shopping category, thereby driving conscious consumerism.

Retail with a cause: While placing customer needs and requirements at the apex of its operations, Infiniti Mall simultaneously focuses on establishing an all inclusive atmosphere through measures aimed at societal progression and advancement. The mall organizes events such as ‘Initiative to Inspire’ providing a platform to specially abled children to showcase their talents through a flea market showcasing handicrafts and artistic collectibles created by putting in diligent efforts. The mall has witnessed active customer participation for initiatives such as a blood donation camp in association with Tata Memorial Hospital and ‘Run 4 Autism’, a 5km marathon to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance and inclusion for individuals on the autism spectrum. These efforts of the mall showcase the significance of a connection on a human level, further strengthening the ties between communities.

Customer centricity at its core: With the concept of ‘customer-first’ instilled deep into operations, Infiniti Mall goes beyond just providing customers with standard retail services. With communal cultural celebrations for all festive occasions, the mall provides an opportunity to its patrons to celebrate festivals in a lively atmosphere with their loved ones. From patriotic Independence Day celebrations to Fun Otsav during Diwali, the mall celebrates all festivals with the same enthusiasm, nurturing an all-inclusive environment. Understanding the evolving trends and customer expectations, the mall inoculates technology for the expansion and refinement of business. Through the loyalty program on WhatApp, customers get a chance to redeem points with a click of a button. Further through high-resolution LED screens audio and visual impact for customers is elevated. Leveraging diverse strategies such as influencer collaborations, print advertisements, radio jingles and hoardings, a wider audience is reached for significant business updates and promotional campaigns such as the end of season sale. Open air movie screenings in association with Sunset Cinema Club have been a much admired success at Infiniti Mall.

With constantly changing customer expectations and preferences owing to a number of factors and trends, the sector is set to adapt swiftly and deliver promptly. Frequent and timely analysis of fundamental industry data is key to achieving customer satisfaction, thereby building relationships built on the foundation of trust and loyalty. Infiniti Mall continues in its endeavor to become the ultimate entertainment hub through competent strategies.

(Attributed to Mr. Gaurav Balani, DGM-Marketing, Infiniti Mall)

