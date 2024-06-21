 A Game-Changer In Aviation Infrastructure: Noida International Airport Unveils Latest Construction Highlights And Updates
Located near Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, this mega project is one of the game-changer in civil aviation infrastructure.

article-image
Noida International Airport Unveils Latest Construction Highlights | X

In a latest development, the Noida International Airport (NIA) in their social media platform X, formerly twitter has shared a video of the latest construction highlights from NIA Airport.

Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Zurich Airport International AG at the helm.

Key Features and Development

Modeled after Zurich Airport in Switzerland, the airport envisioned to ease the burden on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, once completed.

Initially planned with two runways, spread across 12,334 hectares. This phase aims to accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually, with plans for future expansion to handle 60-120 million passengers per year over three decades.

Furthermore, in addition to the airport itself, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 31-kilometer greenfield highway connecting the airport to Sector-65, Faridabad. The NHAI commenced the construction of this expressway on June 22, 2023.

Impact on Real Estate

The construction of the airport has also sparked significant interest in the real estate within the vicinity. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to offer affordable housing schemes near the under-construction Jewar Airport.

