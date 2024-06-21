A Game-Changer In Aviation Infrastructure: Noida International Airport Unveils Latest Construction Highlights And Updates

Noida International Airport Unveils Latest Construction Highlights | X

In a latest development, the Noida International Airport (NIA) in their social media platform X, formerly twitter has shared a video of the latest construction highlights from NIA Airport.

Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Zurich Airport International AG at the helm.

Located near Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, this mega project is one of the game-changer in civil aviation infrastructure.

Engineering excellence in action! Watch the latest construction highlights from #NIAirport to see how we're shaping the future gateway to Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. #FromTheGroundUP pic.twitter.com/GOYWcghG7W — Noida International Airport (@NIAirport) June 21, 2024

Key Features and Development

Modeled after Zurich Airport in Switzerland, the airport envisioned to ease the burden on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, once completed.

Initially planned with two runways, spread across 12,334 hectares. This phase aims to accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually, with plans for future expansion to handle 60-120 million passengers per year over three decades.

Strap in for a pilot’s eye view from the Beechcraft King Air B300, to watch the flyover of the first DVOR calibration flight at #NIAirport.



Video courtesy of @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/DUqwOBAEhL — Noida International Airport (@NIAirport) April 19, 2024

Furthermore, in addition to the airport itself, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 31-kilometer greenfield highway connecting the airport to Sector-65, Faridabad. The NHAI commenced the construction of this expressway on June 22, 2023.

Screengrab | X

Impact on Real Estate

The construction of the airport has also sparked significant interest in the real estate within the vicinity. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is planning to offer affordable housing schemes near the under-construction Jewar Airport.