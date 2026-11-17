Uday Kotak |

Mumbai: The 2018 Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis could have triggered a widespread financial collapse in India, but timely government intervention and regulatory coordination prevented a larger disaster, veteran banker Uday Kotak said on Tuesday.

Speaking at NITI Aayog's Leadership as Mission workshop at Bharat Mandapam, Kotak described the IL&FS collapse as India's potential "Lehman Brothers moment".

How The IL&FS Crisis Unfolded

IL&FS, an infrastructure financing conglomerate with 340 companies, faced severe financial difficulties in 2018 despite holding a triple-A credit rating. The group defaulted on debt exceeding ₹91,000 crore, raising concerns about financial stability. Its troubles largely stemmed from using short-term borrowings to finance long-term infrastructure projects, creating significant repayment mismatches.

Kotak Recalls Emergency Call

Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, recalled receiving an urgent call while holidaying overseas in 2018. The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister asked him to return to India as authorities feared a financial crisis. Kotak subsequently assumed responsibility as IL&FS's non-executive chairman following government intervention.

Government Action Prevented Contagion

The government replaced the company's board and initiated restructuring measures to protect the wider financial system. Kotak credited coordination between the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Finance Ministry, Prime Minister's Office and regulators for containing the crisis. He said these collective efforts prevented financial contagion from spreading across lenders and markets.

Lessons From India's Financial Crisis

Comparing the episode with Lehman Brothers' collapse during the 2008 global financial crisis, Kotak highlighted the importance of decisive institutional action. He also indicated that recoveries from the IL&FS resolution could exceed typical outcomes under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code framework.

Kotak emphasised that effective leadership, entrepreneurship and cooperation between government and businesses remain essential for economic resilience. The IL&FS episode continues to offer important lessons for India's banking sector, corporate governance and financial risk management.

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