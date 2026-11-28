Implementing the 8th Pay Commission recommendations could impose an additional expenditure burden of at least ₹3 lakh crore on the Centre, complicating its fiscal consolidation efforts in 2027-28, according to an analysis by Deutsche Bank Research cited in a M oneycontrol report .

In its 2027 World Outlook report, titled Great Expectations, but Risky Business, the bank projected the government's fiscal deficit at 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY28.

Elevated crude oil prices, increasing subsidy requirements and a potentially smaller dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could further strain government finances.

8th Pay Commission Implementation Could Increase Fiscal Pressure

Deutsche Bank expects the Centre to implement the revised pay structure next year. However, postponing implementation until 2028 could offer temporary fiscal relief while potentially increasing the government's eventual expenditure through accumulated arrears.

The projected cost of the pay revision marginally exceeds the ₹2.9 lakh crore RBI dividend anticipated by Deutsche Bank for FY27. However, the estimates pertain to different financial years and do not indicate a direct funding arrangement.

For the current financial year, the bank expects the government to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP.

Besides the anticipated RBI dividend, a ₹1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund, potentially lower capital expenditure and stronger-than-expected disinvestment receipts could support the Centre's fiscal position.

Salary Hikes May Boost Consumption, Support India's GDP Growth

Despite the anticipated pressure on public finances, higher salaries and wages for central government employees following the pay commission's implementation could strengthen household spending and domestic demand.

Deutsche Bank projected India's real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, moderating slightly to 7.2% in FY28 before recovering to 7.3% in FY29.

The report highlighted the resilience of the Indian economy despite challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis and below-normal monsoon conditions.

The assessment comes ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28, when the government will need to balance potential additional spending commitments with its fiscal consolidation objectives while supporting economic growth.

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