81% of e-commerce consumers want new rules governing sale of products and services, says LocalCircles survey

New Delhi: Nearly 81 per cent consumers want sale of products and services over digital networks to be governed by a set of new rules, according to a survey by community platform LocalCircles.

Nearly 64 per cent of consumers want e-commerce rules for all electronically sold services like app-based food delivery, app taxis, home repair, salon, airline and railway ticketing, OTT subscription and payments.

About 59 per cent of respondents said the new rules must be implemented for e-commerce marketplaces and e-commerce inventory models and 56 per cent said they must be implemented for e-pharmacies and e-groceries as well.

The survey findings received more than 16,000 responses from people in 356 districts of India. About 64 per cent of respondents were men while 36 per cent were women. A total of 51 per cent respondents were from tier 1 cities, 26 per cent from tier 2 cities and 23 per cent were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.