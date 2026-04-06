8 LPG Tankers Cross Hormuz, 16 Ships Still Stuck In Gulf With 433 Crew

Two More LPG Tankers Reach Safety. | ians

Mumbai: Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Green Sanvi, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG, will reach India on April 7. Green Asha, with 15,500 tonnes, is expected to arrive on April 9. Officials said operations remain safe despite tensions.

Total Eight Tankers Cross So Far

With this, eight Indian LPG tankers have now crossed the strait safely. Earlier, vessels like BW TYR, BW ELM, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi also reached Indian ports with large LPG cargo. These shipments are crucial for India’s energy needs.

16 Ships Still Stranded In Gulf

However, 16 Indian-flagged ships are still stuck in the Persian Gulf. These include LNG carriers, LPG tankers, crude oil ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, and others. Around 433 Indian crew members remain onboard these vessels, waiting for safe passage.

Crisis Disrupts Key Shipping Route

The Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route, has been disrupted due to the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran. The situation has slowed shipping movement, affecting energy supplies worldwide. Iran has said non-hostile ships can pass after coordination.

Impact On India’s LPG Supply

India depends on imports for about 60% of its LPG demand, with nearly 90% coming from West Asia. The arrival of these tankers is expected to reduce the severe LPG shortage currently faced in the country.

Government Response And Monitoring

Officials said there is no information about any fees being charged by Iran for passage. The government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe movement of ships and steady energy supplies.

Earlier Successful Deliveries

Several Indian ships had already crossed earlier, including oil tanker Jag Laadki and tanker Jag Prakash. These movements show that limited transit is still possible despite the ongoing tensions in the region.