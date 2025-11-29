 70% Of Gig Worker Households Report Higher Disposable Incomes, Driven By Predictable Earning Models & Consistent Work Opportunities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness70% Of Gig Worker Households Report Higher Disposable Incomes, Driven By Predictable Earning Models & Consistent Work Opportunities

70% Of Gig Worker Households Report Higher Disposable Incomes, Driven By Predictable Earning Models & Consistent Work Opportunities

Around 70 per cent of gig worker households report higher disposable incomes, driven by predictable earning models and consistent work opportunities. Far from driving precarity, India’s largest retail and e-commerce companies are enabling this shift through transparent earnings, technology-enabled safety systems, integration with social security frameworks, and structured career mobility.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Around 70 per cent of gig worker households report higher disposable incomes, driven by predictable earning models and consistent work opportunities, a report said on Friday. The report from think tank Empower India said that large homegrown and global companies are investing in gig workers, creating a future where flexibility and protection work together, challenging narratives that portray India’s gig economy as precarious.

Far from driving precarity, India’s largest retail and e-commerce companies are enabling this shift through transparent earnings, technology-enabled safety systems, integration with social security frameworks, and structured career mobility, the report said. The think tank said that platforms such as Amazon, Delhivery, and Reliance Retail are introducing transparent earnings, technology‑enabled safety systems, integration with social security frameworks and structured career mobility.

Read Also
Equal Work, Unequal Wages: Gig Workers Still Earn Less, Report Highlights Persistent Pay Gap
article-image

“Attempts by global unions to disrupt this progress misunderstand India’s realities and, ironically, undermine the very worker welfare they claim to uphold," Empower India Director General K. Giri said. Giri said that companies in the gig economy are building safer workplaces, transparent income structures, and real mobility, calling it "responsible labour practice which is happening at scale in India". The report highlighted stronger integration with social protection systems such as e‑SHRAM and employer‑backed insurance. It noted increased participation of women due to enhanced safety measures and flexible options, wider access to skills and mobility pathways.

These advancements challenge generalised claims portraying gig work in India as uniformly unsafe or exploitative, the report noted. The effective rollout of India’s labour codes hinges on deeper collaboration between trade bodies, policymakers, and large corporations, the think tank said. These companies have already digitally empowered millions of MSMEs, created lakhs of part-time and seasonal jobs, and provided predictable income opportunities for a gig workforce that is projected to reach 23.5 million by 2030, the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM Women’s India Wing Chief
‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM Women’s India Wing Chief

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software...

Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software...

Centre Will Pour ₹4,500 Crore To Upgrade & Expand The Semiconductor Laboratory In Punjab

Centre Will Pour ₹4,500 Crore To Upgrade & Expand The Semiconductor Laboratory In Punjab

Odisha’s Paradip Port Creates History By Achieving Fastest Ever 100 Million Metric Tonnes Cargo...

Odisha’s Paradip Port Creates History By Achieving Fastest Ever 100 Million Metric Tonnes Cargo...

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges ₹1,324 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & US Federal...

Price Of 24-Carat Gold Surges ₹1,324 Over The Week, Supported By Safe Haven Buying & US Federal...

70% Of Gig Worker Households Report Higher Disposable Incomes, Driven By Predictable Earning Models...

70% Of Gig Worker Households Report Higher Disposable Incomes, Driven By Predictable Earning Models...