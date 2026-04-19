7 Penny Stocks Crash Up to 70% In 2026, Investor Wealth Erodes Despite Low-Price Appeal & High Trading Volumes

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Mumbai: Many small investors who invested in low-priced stocks have faced big losses in 2026. At least seven penny stocks have fallen sharply, with declines ranging between 40% and 70% so far this year.

These stocks were popular among retail investors because they are cheap and seen as quick money-making opportunities. However, the reality has been very different.

Biggest Losers of 2026

Among the worst performers is A-1 Ltd, which has dropped around 72% this year and is trading near ₹14.

SRU Steels Ltd has also fallen heavily by about 63%, while Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Co Ltd is down 60%.

Other stocks that saw major declines include Evexia Lifecare Ltd (down 57%), Deep Health AI India Ltd (down 56%), Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd (down 53%), and Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd (down 50%).

Why Did These Stocks Fall?

These stocks were identified based on certain criteria — market value below ₹1,000 crore, share price under ₹20, and decent trading volume. Despite this, they performed poorly.

Experts say the main reasons are weak business fundamentals, high volatility, and lack of transparency. Many penny stocks are also prone to price manipulation, which increases risk.

High Risk for Small Investors

Penny stocks often attract investors because they require less money to buy. But they come with high risk. Prices can move sharply up or down in a short time.

Without proper research and risk management, investors can lose a large part of their money quickly.

Market Outlook

Meanwhile, the broader market remains stable. The Nifty 50 is currently moving between 24,100 and 24,400 levels.

If the index crosses 24,400 and sustains, it may rise towards 24,800–25,000 levels. Support is seen around 24,000.