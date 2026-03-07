67% Indian Women Believe Pay Parity Exists At Workplaces, Real Estate Leads

A Naukri.com survey of 50,000 women across 50+ industries finds 67 percent believe pay parity exists at their workplaces, led by real estate (42 percent), FMCG, pharma, and automobiles. |

Mumbai: More than 67 per cent of women in India across sectors believe that pay parity exists at workplaces, with the real estate sector leading among industries, according to a report released by Naukri.com. The report 'What Women Professionals Want' is based on a survey of 50,000 women across more than 50 industries in the country.

As per the report, 67 per cent of respondents said pay parity exists at their workplaces, which was strongly believed by professionals in real estate (42 per cent) followed by FMCG (38 per cent), pharmaceutical and life sciences (38 per cent), and automobiles (37 per cent). Respondents from retail (35 per cent), hotels and restaurants (35 per cent), IT Services and Consulting (34 per cent), Telecom/ISP (34 per cent), Medical Services/Hospital (33 per cent), and Oil & Gas (33 per cent) also believed pay parity exists.

The report, released on the eve of International Women's Day, also highlighted a growing demand for equal pay audits and menstrual leave, with the demand being strongest among professionals in higher pay brackets. Demand for equal pay audits and menstrual leave rose to 27 per cent from 19 per cent in the previous year, with the demand highest among high-earners (48 per cent), indicating that “the closer women get to the top, the more they can see the gap,” the report added.

Further, the report revealed that nearly 50 per cent of respondents hid their personal plans, such as marriage or maternity plans, fearing bias. One in two women (50 per cent) hesitate to share marriage or maternity plans in interviews due to fear of bias (34 per cent), the report said. This hesitation intensifies with experience, rising from 29 per cent among freshers to 40 per cent for those with 10-15 years of experience.

Nearly 42 per cent of respondents said that bias in hiring and promotions is the biggest challenge faced by diverse women at the workplace, which grew by 7 basis points year-on-year, and this trend is similar across major metro cities like Chennai (44 per cent) and Delhi/NCR (43 per cent), the report stated. However, the report said that amid challenges, 83 per cent of the respondents feel encouraged to pursue leadership roles, up from 66 per cent, especially those in the southern cities.

"Behind every data point in this report is a woman who is ambitious. The fact that 83 per cent feel encouraged to lead is something to celebrate. However, the fact that one in two still hide their marriage or maternity plans in interviews tells us the work is far from done," Info Edge India Group CMO Sumeet Singh said. Info Edge India is the parent firm of Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and 99acres.com.

