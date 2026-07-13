63 Moons Technologies Hits ₹777.80 Intraday High, Rallies Nearly 15% As 63SATS Secures ₹288 Crore Order Book In Q1

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies climbed nearly 15 percent. |

Mumbai: Shares of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. surged nearly 15 percent on Monday after its material subsidiary, 63SATS Cybertech, reported a robust business update for the June quarter, backed by a sharp rise in its order book and growing traction across its cybersecurity platforms.

The stock climbed as much as 14.6 percent during the session to an intraday high of Rs 777.80, before trading at Rs 737.35, up 8.66 percent, in afternoon trade. The company's market capitalisation stood at around Rs 3,400 crore.

Order book strengthens revenue visibility

In a regulatory filing, 63 Moons said 63SATS Cybertech secured an order book worth Rs 288 crore during the first quarter of FY27. The order book represents nearly 82 percent of the subsidiary's full-year revenue target of Rs 350 crore and is more than 3.3 times its entire FY26 revenue of Rs 87 crore.

The company added that contracts worth nearly Rs 100 crore have already been executed and billed, including applicable taxes, providing strong revenue visibility for the remainder of the financial year.

Cybersecurity business gathers pace

The subsidiary's flagship CYBX DNA AI CyberOps platform continued to gain momentum, with cumulative order value crossing Rs 53 crore. Fresh orders worth Rs 13 crore were secured during the June quarter.

On the consumer side, the CYBX cybersecurity super app crossed 2 million downloads and 3.25 lakh paid subscribers, reflecting increasing adoption of its digital security offerings.

The company also onboarded more than 65 organisations for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, positioning itself to benefit from rising demand for data privacy and cybersecurity solutions.

Focus shifts to execution

Managing Director and CEO Neehar Pathare said the order pipeline provides strong visibility towards achieving the company's FY27 revenue target while highlighting the growing contribution of its intellectual property-led business model.

Looking ahead, 63SATS said its priority for the remainder of FY27 will be timely execution of the committed order book, conversion into revenue and maintaining healthy operating margins.