63 Moons Subsidiary Acquires 31.5 Lakh Shares In Ticker Ltd. For ₹8.5 Crore

63 Moons |

Mumbai: Financial Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd (FTSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 63 Moons Technologies, acquired 31,50,000 equity shares in Ticker Limited on 25 September 2026. The acquisition was executed through the secondary market for a total cash consideration of ₹8.50 crore.

Shareholding Impact

Post-acquisition, FTSPL's shareholding in Ticker Limited increased by an additional 0.18 per cent. FTSPL previously held 1.88 per cent of Ticker's shareholding, and this transaction did not result in a change of control.

Target Company Profile

Ticker Limited, an unlisted public company incorporated in India, operates in the technology sector, focusing on Information Technology enabled eco-system and services. The company was incorporated on 4 February 2005.

Financial Overview of Ticker Limited

As of 31 March 2026, Ticker Limited reported a turnover of ₹27.00 lakh. The company recorded a net loss of ₹3,581.56 lakh and had a net worth of ₹20,101.85 lakh.

Past Turnover

Ticker Limited's standalone turnover from operations was ₹1,537.28 lakh for the financial year 2023-24, and ₹67.99 lakh for 2024-25. The company's authorised capital stands at ₹4,00,00,00,000, with a paid-up capital of ₹1,79,97,77,997.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.