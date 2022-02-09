5G auction: Trai seeks submission by Feb 15 as telcos, satellite cos divided over allocation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has asked companies and other interested parties to provide their additional submission before February 15, especially with details around methods for valuation of the spectrum.

Trai had earlier recommended base price of proposed 5G spectrum in 3,300-3,600 Mhz band at about Rs 492 crore per Mhz unpaired spectrum on pan-India basis.

Telecom operators interested in buying radiowaves for 5G will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 9,840 crore on pan-India basis to buy spectrum in the 3,300-3,600 Mhz band.

Reliance Jio Infocomm President Ravi Gandhi and Bharti Airtel chief regulatory officer Rahul Vatts and COAI deputy director general Vikram Tiwathia suggested that the regulator should fix the base price of 5G spectrum in mid-band and high frequency band using international benchmarks.

Telecom operators suggested Trai to map international pricing benchmarks at telecom circle level by using a matrix of average revenue per user, GDP of the country etc.

Satellite company Inmarsat India Managing Director Gautam Sharma said the company is providing in-flight services and maritime connectivity to 500 vessels in the 28 Ghz and allocation of this frequency will adversely impact the company's operation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:11 PM IST