523 Companies To Post Q1 Results Today: Check Whether Your Stock Is One Of Them

The Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship, Hindalco Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs the beauty e-retail brand Nykaa, and Hero MotoCorp, one of the top two-wheeler producers in the nation, are on the list.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is ticket booking giant in listed space, is expected to release its results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1 FY25).

Other notable stocks that are scheduled to release their quarterly results include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Allcargo Logistics, IPCA labs, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, NMDC Steel, Piramal Enterprises, SJVN, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance and NBCC (India).

Companies declaring Q1 earnings

IRB Infra Q1 FY25

IRB Infra shares increased by more than 1.5 per cent from the previous close on the NSE in morning trade, reaching a high of Rs 63.80 per share. On the NSE, the stock was tranding around at Rs 63.47 apiece, up 0.1.78 per cent.





Compared to Rs 1,634 crore in the same quarter of FY24, consolidated income increased by 13.4 per cent to Rs 1,853 crore in the June quarter under review.

In the June quarter of FY25, its operating profit, or EBITDA, increased to Rs 976 crore from Rs 889 crore in the same period the previous year.

Toll collection for the company saw strong momentum, particularly with the addition of new assets to the portfolio. Compared to Rs 1,183 crore in the June quarter of FY24, toll collection increased by 32 per cent to Rs 1,556 crore in the first quarter of FY25. About 96 per cent of the total toll collected came from the collection of FASTags.





