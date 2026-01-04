₹500 Currency Rumour Sparks Panic, Government Clears Air On March 2026 Note Ban Claim

No Plan to Stop Rs 500 Notes from ATMs. |

New Delhi: At the beginning of the new year 2026, several claims have started circulating on social media, creating confusion among people. One such viral claim says that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will stop the circulation of Rs 500 notes after March 2026. According to these messages, Rs 500 notes will not only become invalid but will also stop coming out of ATMs. This claim has caused worry and uncertainty among the public. However, the government has now clarified the truth behind this rumour.

RBI to stop ₹500 notes from ATMs by March 2026❓🤔



Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026.#PIBFactCheck:



❌This claim is #fake!



✅ @RBI has made NO such announcement.



✅ ₹500 notes have… pic.twitter.com/F0Y3t0wHSf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 2, 2026

The viral messages shared widely on platforms like WhatsApp and social media posts clearly state that from March 2026, Rs 500 notes will no longer be in circulation. Some messages even claim that ATMs will stop dispensing Rs 500 notes completely. Due to the importance of Rs 500 notes in daily transactions, this rumour quickly grabbed public attention and led to panic among many people.

To clear the confusion, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the official fact-checking agency of the Government of India, investigated the claim. The PIB Fact Check team clearly stated that all such claims about banning Rs 500 notes are false and misleading.

According to PIB, the RBI has not made any announcement regarding the discontinuation or withdrawal of Rs 500 notes.

The government clarified that Rs 500 notes are fully valid legal tender and will continue to be used for all transactions. There is no plan to stop their circulation or restrict their availability through ATMs. PIB also advised people to be cautious and not blindly trust messages circulating on social media, as many such claims are spread without any official confirmation.

It is important to note that this is not the first time such a rumour has gone viral. In August last year, a similar WhatsApp message claimed that the RBI had instructed banks to stop issuing Rs 500 notes through ATMs by September 30. That claim was also fact-checked and found to be completely false.

The government once again urged citizens to rely only on official sources for financial information and avoid spreading unverified news that can cause unnecessary panic.