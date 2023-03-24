 50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report

50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report

Akshay Tripathi, special secretary, IT and Electronics, said that out of 8,714 registered startups in the state, 4305 are run by women entrepreneurs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report | Canva

Nearly 50 per cent of the startups in Uttar Pradesh are headed by women, according to a report by Times of India that quoted a government spokesperson.

Akshay Tripathi, special secretary, IT and Electronics, told The Times of India that out of 8,714 registered startups in the state, 4305 are run by women entrepreneurs. According to the details as shared by the department of IT and electronics these organisations have been recognised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

The spokesperson speaking as reported by the Times of India said the state offers various subsidies and concessions to women entrepreneurs that includes extra 50 per cent financial assistance for women entrepreneurs if they have over 26 per cent shares in the company. The spokesperson told the Times of India that women entrepreneurs are granted a maximum of Rs 7.5 lakh and in addition they are also given a total of Rs 17,500 monthly for a year.

Neha Misra founder of The Fin Lit Project

The department shared the story of Neha Misra, whose expertise lies in investment, insurance and pension planning and other financial matters, started 'The Fin Lit Project' to educate people on financial literacy after she returned to Lucknow during the pandemic.

Misra, a software engineer, hails from Lucknow has developed a mobile application that has so far been downloaded by close to 5000 people. She also makes people aware of financial planning and investment through seminars and webinars also.

Read Also
Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Indian startups had deposited $1 billion with embattled lender
article-image

Anushka the founder of Animist Earth

The report by The Times of India also spoke about Anushka who started Animist Earth that works to provide a platform to artists, small industries and housewives. The website has linked over 100 small artists and artisans from across the country and currently 50-60 home made products are available on the site.

Likewise, there are thousands of other women startup owners who are doing a commendable job.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares

HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares

Emami to buy back 4.13 mln shares at ₹450 per share via open market

Emami to buy back 4.13 mln shares at ₹450 per share via open market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories to surrender certificate of registration of NBFC arm

Dr Reddy's Laboratories to surrender certificate of registration of NBFC arm

STT on sale of options and futures hiked by up to 25%

STT on sale of options and futures hiked by up to 25%

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Pimcore to drive superior digitization projects

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Pimcore to drive superior digitization projects