50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report

Nearly 50 per cent of the startups in Uttar Pradesh are headed by women, according to a report by Times of India that quoted a government spokesperson.

Akshay Tripathi, special secretary, IT and Electronics, told The Times of India that out of 8,714 registered startups in the state, 4305 are run by women entrepreneurs. According to the details as shared by the department of IT and electronics these organisations have been recognised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

The spokesperson speaking as reported by the Times of India said the state offers various subsidies and concessions to women entrepreneurs that includes extra 50 per cent financial assistance for women entrepreneurs if they have over 26 per cent shares in the company. The spokesperson told the Times of India that women entrepreneurs are granted a maximum of Rs 7.5 lakh and in addition they are also given a total of Rs 17,500 monthly for a year.

Neha Misra founder of The Fin Lit Project

The department shared the story of Neha Misra, whose expertise lies in investment, insurance and pension planning and other financial matters, started 'The Fin Lit Project' to educate people on financial literacy after she returned to Lucknow during the pandemic.

Misra, a software engineer, hails from Lucknow has developed a mobile application that has so far been downloaded by close to 5000 people. She also makes people aware of financial planning and investment through seminars and webinars also.

Anushka the founder of Animist Earth

The report by The Times of India also spoke about Anushka who started Animist Earth that works to provide a platform to artists, small industries and housewives. The website has linked over 100 small artists and artisans from across the country and currently 50-60 home made products are available on the site.

Likewise, there are thousands of other women startup owners who are doing a commendable job.