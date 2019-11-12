5 think we learnt about gold from FPJ -BSE conference

2. How to predict gold prices?

Kunal Shah, Head of Research, Nirmal Bang Commodities said that if one has to predict gold prices they should understand the two aspects of gold—love demand and fear demand. “When prices of gold rallied, love demand was in evidence. After a decade you saw this humongous rally, and thereafter the love demand in India and China is significantly down. Fear demand always drives gold, especially when there is crisis and uncertainty,” Shah said.

3. The industry mustn’t get caught in short-sightedness

Speaking about heavy taxes on gold in India, Somasundaram, PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council (WGC) said that we shouldn’t be caught up in short-sightedness. “As an industry, we need to move from mundane discussions… There should be a structure to the industry that has a strategic data production unit and another unit that handles operational difficulties of the industry,” he said.