5 Reasons your savings are safe with Bajaj Finance FD

From senior citizens preparing for retirement to college students starting their first jobs, nearly everyone has heard the above axiom at some point in their lives.

Despite having different investment goals, most individuals look for avenues that offer attractive returns and safety of savings. This is exactly what Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers, with a blend of best interest rates and safety of deposit.

Get assured returns up to 7.25% with Bajaj Finance FD

In the light of recent measures taken by RBI to infuse liquidity in the market, repo rates were reduced several times last year. This resulted in lowering of FD interest rates by most financiers, which is why current FD rates range from just 4 to 6%. In comparison with present market conditions, Bajaj Finance FD is offering one of the highest FD interest rates up to 7.25%, which are one of the highest in the market.

Non senior citizens can benefit from interest rates up to 7%, with additional rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online, via the Bajaj Finserv website. Senior citizens can grow their savings with assured returns up to 7.25%, regardless of the mode of investment.

While these attractive FD rates can go a long way in helping you fund your financial goals, there is always a concern of safety. Here’s a look at 5 reasons why Bajaj Finance online FD is the safest investment option during the current times.

1. Highest safety ratings: Bajaj Finance FD has the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which ensures that your savings grow in the safest possible manner.

2. Trust of customers: The trust of more than 2,50,000 happy FD customers is a testament to the fact that your deposits are always safe in a Bajaj Finance FD.

3. Impressive deposit book: Bajaj Finance has an impressive deposit book of Rs. 23,000 crores, which again reflects the trust of customers.

4. 0 unclaimed deposits: As one of the only NBFCs to have ‘0 unclaimed deposits’, Bajaj Finance is known to offer a default-free experience with timely payments.

5. Strong company credentials: Before investing in any FD, it is important to assess the company’s standings, and evaluate the standalone performance.

The quarterly results for Bajaj Finserv, published in January 2021, showcase a year-on-year rise of 15% in consolidated net profit. With excellent profitability, growth, asset quality and capital adequacy ratios, you can be assured of highest safety of your deposit, when investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

In addition to highest safety of your deposit, Bajaj Finance also offers the flexibility to invest from the comfort of your home with Bajaj Finance online FD. You can also choose tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months, and know your returns before you invest, with an easy to use FD return calculator.

Additionally, for those looking to grow savings on a monthly basis, Bajaj Finance offers the flexibility to save with Systematic Deposit Plan (or SDP). This is an industry-first monthly savings plan that helps in growing savings in a staggered manner, with deposits starting just Rs. 5000 per month.

With increasing market volatilities, and the need to raise funds for different financial goals, Bajaj Finance online FD comes across as an excellent investment avenue. Make a smart choice with a Bajaj Finance FD, to make your savings grow in the safest possible manner.