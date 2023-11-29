5 factors that affect personal loan interest rates

From your credit score to the debt-to-income ratio, several factors affect the personal loan interest rates. Read on to know them in detail

Personal loans offer considerable flexibility, allowing individuals to cover various financial needs, right from medical expenses to home renovations. Before applying for a personal loan, it's essential to ensure that the monthly repayments align with your budget. This involves calculating the total EMI payment on your loan, which is directly affected by the interest rate.

Personal loan interest rates can vary among lenders and borrowers, with different rates offered. Lenders assess multiple factors when determining these rates, and borrowers can enhance their credibility by managing key aspects influencing personal loan interest rates.

Let’s put each of the factors impacting personal loan interest rates under the microscope:

Credit Score:

The credit score plays a crucial role in establishing your creditworthiness. Lenders consider your CIBIL Score before deciding on loan terms. A higher credit score portrays you as a trustworthy borrower, potentially leading to a lower personal loan interest rate. A CIBIL score of 685 or higher is favourable for obtaining a low-interest personal loan.

Income:

Your income is a fundamental consideration for lenders when determining the personal loan interest rate. It provides insight into your disposable income, ability to repay the personal loan, as well as your financial stability. Higher incomes are generally preferred, as they indicate a greater ability to make consistent payments. Borrowers with substantial incomes may benefit from lower interest rates, as they are perceived as lower risk.

Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio:

The DTI ratio compares your monthly debt payments to your income, providing insight into your financial health. Lenders prefer borrowers with lower DTI ratios, as it indicates a more responsible approach to handling debt. A lower DTI ratio indicates that you have more disposable income to make your loan payments without any hassle.

Employment:

Your employment stability, in addition to your salary, also influences the personal loan interest rate. Working for a reputable company for at least two years demonstrates your employment security, assuring to the lenders that you have a consistent income source. This factor may qualify you for a lower personal loan interest rate.

Economic conditions:

External economic factors, such as inflation, recession, and repo rates, can impact loan costs. Inflation tends to lead to higher interest rates, while recessions may lower them. Low repo rates also result in lower interest rates. Although these macroeconomic circumstances are beyond your control, you can take advantage of borrowing during a low-interest rate period if possible.

