5 essential skills for a successful career in corporate law

Recent years have seen a radical transformation in India’s legal sector. While law has long been a sought-after career choice for many across the country, it’s only of late that the multiple offshoots of law are coming to the forefront. One such segment is corporate law, a promising, in-demand career option.

Driven by multiple factors such as extensive exposure to the corporate world, abundant opportunities to network and grow your connections in the corporate fraternity, and handsome remunerations attract several law aspirants to corporate law. As the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and an entrepreneurial hub, India’s corporate law segment is flourishing. However, to build a successful career in the field, there are some skills you need to hone/develop.

To help you identify and upskill yourself, here are 5 essential skills required for a corporate lawyer.

Communication

One of the fundamental skills every lawyer needs is effective, clear communication. Lawyers are front ending the communications on behalf of the corporates and when working with corporates as a lawyer, you are a part of the company’s legal system, and representing it correctly is crucial. Every piece of communication needs to be conveyed to the client clearly to avoid misunderstandings. There is a lot of written work involved in the legal field, so mastering the art of written communication to produce error-free, articulate drafts will help you get things done efficiently and avoid confusion for you and your client.

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Being a lawyer requires you to don your thinking hat, you need to have proper understanding of the business needs to serve your clients. Since lawyers deal with various kinds of challenges, especially in a corporate setting, approaching problems in a logical way and solving them effectively is necessary. The answer to a client’s problems will often need you to explore different new avenues, so working on your analytical and problem-solving skills can go a long way in helping you build a successful career in corporate law.

Research skills

In addition to writing, a legal career also involves doing vast amounts of reading, absorbing facts, and analyzing information to then use that to solve your clients’ legal challenges. But to identify and pick out the relevant, meaningful information that will add value to your arguments, you need to perfect your research skills. Whether it’s for background work on a matter or drafting a legal document, or even simply advising your client on what they can do to mitigate risks, research plays an instrumental role. So, ensure you utilize resources and studying the applicable law both online and offline.

Teamwork and strategy

While it may seem like a one-person job, being a lawyer, especially in a corporate space, will need you to work with numerous people. Closing any matter or transaction effectively or assisting clients when they face legal issues will be a team effort. And contrary to what people may think, teamwork is a key skill in corporate law. Forging a healthy, professional rapport with your colleagues and contacts will go a long way in helping you climb the ladder. A corporate lawyer will also need to spend time planning and devising an effective strategy for every one of their arguments/cases.

Organization

Furthermore, to kickstart your career as a corporate lawyer, organizational skills are imperative. The corporate lawyer life is certainly a juggling act with drafting legal documents, networking, connecting with clients, and researching, which means staying organized and sorting out priorities is paramount. The ability to manage your work, plan meticulously, and proceed can chart your path to success in corporate law.

Summing up

While the above-mentioned skills will come with time and experience, the sooner you can learn and apply them, the better. Learning and mastering these skills early in your career will help lay the foundation for a strong, fruitful career in corporate law.

(Roma Priya is Founder, Burgeon Law. Views are personal)

