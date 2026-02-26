48-Hour Free Ticket Cancellation Allowed, DGCA Revises Refund Rules & Sets 14-Day Deadline For Airlines

Mumbai: India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has revised airline ticket refund rules to make the process easier and more passenger-friendly. Under the new norms, passengers can cancel or modify their tickets within 48 hours of booking without paying extra charges, subject to certain conditions.
This change has been made under the amended Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for refund of airline tickets issued to passengers of public transport undertakings.
No Extra Charge For Name Correction
The DGCA has also said that airlines cannot charge extra money for correcting a passenger’s name if the mistake is reported within 24 hours of booking. However, this rule applies only if the ticket was booked directly through the airline’s official website.
This step is aimed at helping passengers who make small spelling errors while booking tickets.
Airlines Responsible For Refunds
In cases where tickets are purchased through a travel agent or online portal, the responsibility of issuing refunds will still lie with the airline. The DGCA clearly said that travel agents are appointed representatives of airlines, and airlines must ensure that the refund is processed within 14 working days.
This means passengers will not have to run between airlines and travel agents to get their money back.
Changes After Rising Complaints
The revised rules were issued on February 24. The changes come after a rise in passenger complaints about delays in refunds. The issue had gained attention during flight disruptions involving IndiGo in December 2025, when the civil aviation ministry directed the airline to clear pending refunds within a fixed timeline.
The new norms also include changes related to ticket cancellations in cases of medical emergencies faced by passengers.
Overall, the DGCA’s latest move aims to improve transparency, reduce refund delays and make airlines more accountable to passengers.