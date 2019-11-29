4.5% GDP Growth Shocker: How Modi ministers tried to tell us All Iz Well

Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister had raised many a proverbial eyebrow when she suggested that usage of Ola and Uber vehicles by millennials was one of the reasons behind the slump in the auto sector.

More recently, speaking in Rajya Sabaha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "If you look at the economy with a discerning eye, you see that growth may have come down. But it is not a recession yet and won’t be a recession ever."

Replying to a short-duration discussion on the state of the economy in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman had said that steps taken by the government post her maiden budget have started bearing fruits and some sectors such as automobiles have shown signs of recovery.

Allaying concerns over revenue position of the government, she had said that direct tax and GST collections have both seen an increase in the first seven months of the current fiscal when compared to the same period of the last year.

She also compared GDP growth during the Narendra Modi-led BJP government since 2014 and that witnessed in the previous five years under the UPA-II regime, saying inflation was below the targeted range, economic expansion was much better and so were other macroeconomic indicators.

Sitharaman blamed the fall in GDP growth in the last two financial years to the lagged effect of twin balance sheet crisis of stress on banks due to non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans on the one hand and heavily indebted corporates on the other, resulting from the UPA regime lending.

Rejecting criticism that her maiden budget on July 5 had failed to address concerns of a slowing economy and so had to resort to announcing measures within a month of the passing of the budget by Parliament, she said the Economic Survey and she had recognised the need for recapitalisation of bank and reforms in her budget speech.

Piyush Goyal

Soon after Sitharaman's auto sector comments, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said people should not be too concerned with GDP numbers since “maths never helped Einstein discover gravity”.

“Don’t go by all these calculations you see on TV, that if the country has to become a $5 trillion economy, it will have to grow at 12% but right now it is currently growing at 6%-7%,” he advised.

He was talking in context of India meeting a target of $1 trillion in exports in five years.

“Don’t get into those maths; those maths never helped Einstein discover gravity. If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world,” he said.

Incidentally, soon after Sitharaman's Rajya Sabha comments, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter in support.

"Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, there has been an increase in India's real GDP growth and an unparalleled decrease in inflation. The reform initiatives have brought affordability, improving the quality of life & ease of living for the masses," he wrote.