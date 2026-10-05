 4 New Airports Planned In Bengal As CM Adhikari Govt Signs MoU
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4 New Airports Planned In Bengal As CM Adhikari Govt Signs MoU

West Bengal signed an MoU with the Centre and AAI to develop four airports at Chharra in Purulia, Balurghat, Hasimara and Kalaikunda under the UDAN scheme. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the four facilities are planned for development within two years.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
4 New Airports Planned In Bengal As CM Adhikari Govt Signs MoU
4 New Airports Planned In Bengal As CM Adhikari Govt Signs MoU | X - MoCA_GoI

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Monday signed an MoU for four new airports in Bengal under the Union Civil Aviation Ministry’s UDAN 2.0 scheme.

Notably, the four new airports will be set up at Purulia, Balurghat, Hasimara, and Kalaikunda.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Adhikari targets previous government

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari slammed the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for delaying the state’s airport and infrastructure development.

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“The previous state government didn’t give land for the new airports in the state. Not only the airport, several important works like national highway and railway projects remained stuck for years. The previous government didn’t even give land for a second airport in Kolkata,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that the government had planned to set up a modern pilot training centre at Behala in southwestern Kolkata.

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State to provide land

According to the MoU, the state government will provide land for developing the infrastructure, and the central government and the Airports Authority of India will oversee the airport development.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also sought more direct flights connecting Kolkata with the UK and other European countries, along with an increase in air services at Andal airport in Durgapur, from the Civil Aviation Minister.

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