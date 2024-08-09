 ₹25 Lakh-Per-Night Costa Rican Stay: The Lavish Retreat Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Chose After Their Extravagant Wedding
The Ambani-Merchant wedding took place on July 12. Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, spared no expense in making this celebration truly extraordinary.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
After a wedding extravaganza that stunned the world, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now enjoying a luxurious honeymoon in Costa Rica. Their nuptials considered as one of the most expensive wedding over the time, as per multiple reports, is estimated a staggering expenditure of around Rs 5,000 crore.

From opulent venues to exclusive guest lists, every detail of the wedding of their yougest son, Anant Ambani was meticulously crafted to ensure the event’s grandeur.

Honeymoon Fit for Royalty

After their extravagant wedding, Anant and Radhika have retreated to a similarly lavish honeymoon in Costa Rica.

The couple is staying at Casa Las Olas, a Four Seasons resort renowned for its exclusivity and luxury. The cost for a night at this resort is a staggering USD 30,000 which is equivalent to over Rs 25 lakh, as per various reports.

Resort Cost Breakdown

Casa Las Olas exemplifies high-end luxury with its breathtaking views of Prieta Bay, expansive open spaces, and opulent amenities. The resort offers master bedrooms with panoramic views of Virador Beach and features a 100-foot pool, state-of-the-art media room, and an extensive outdoor entertaining area, as per reports.

For those familiar with luxury travel, the nightly rate at Casa Las Olas sets it apart as one of the most expensive and sought-after destinations globally.

