₹20 Carry Bag Charge Sparks Consumer Dispute, Tonique Ordered To Pay ₹8,020

A Bengaluru consumer commission ordered Tonique to pay Rs 8,020. |

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed liquor retailer Tonique to pay Rs 8,020 after charging a customer Rs 20 for a carry bag bearing its name and logo. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru (Urban), held that the charge amounted to an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service, according to The Times of India.

Why the customer objected?

On 3 June 2025, Theerthesh BS, 33, bought liquor worth Rs 2,170 at Tonique’s Kasturba Road outlet. He asked for a bag to carry the glass bottles safely. The store gave him one bearing the Tonique name and logo, and charged him Rs 20.

Theerthesh argued that customers should not have to pay for a bag that also advertised the retailer. Store staff declined to waive the fee, and he paid it. On 17 June 2025, he approached the commission seeking a Rs 20 refund and Rs 25,000 in compensation.

Tonique maintained that notices at its outlets disclosed the carry bag charge and that it issued separate bills. The retailer did not appear before the commission or file a formal response after receiving notice. The commission therefore heard the case ex parte.

What the commission ordered?

The commission said a retailer selling bottled beverages could reasonably expect customers to need bags to carry their purchases safely. It applied the principle of caveat venditor, meaning ‘let the seller beware’, and held that charging for a bag carrying the retailer’s branding was an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service.

In its 14 October order, the commission directed Tonique to refund the Rs 20 bag charge, pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and cover Rs 3,000 in litigation costs. The total award came to Rs 8,020.

What shoppers can do?

Customers can ask whether a carry bag costs extra and check the amount before paying. If a bag carries the retailer’s branding, they can ask the store to explain the charge.

Shoppers who want to dispute a fee should keep the purchase invoice and any separate receipt for the bag. These documents can support their complaint if they take the matter to a consumer commission.

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