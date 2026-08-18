₹16,000-Crore Vizhinjam Port Expansion To Boost Annual Capacity To 5.7 Million TEUs & Create 5,000 Jobs

₹16,000-Crore Vizhinjam Port Expansion to Boost Annual Capacity to 5.7 Million TEUs and Create 5,000 Jobs |

Thiruvananthapuram: As Vizhinjam International Seaport commences full-fledged Export-Import (EXIM) operations, the Rs 16,000-crore Phase 2 expansion will raise annual capacity to 5.7 million TEUs ( twenty-foot equivalent units), add 1,200 metres of container berth and bring permanent rail connectivity, enhanced road connectivity, logistics parks, warehousing and other supporting infrastructure, it was announced here on Tuesday.

Accelerated full-phase development is targeted for December 2028. The development is also expected to create more than 5,000 additional direct and indirect jobs, opening new opportunities across the wider maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Vizhinjam International Seaport has commenced EXIM operations, marking its transition from a high-performing transshipment hub to a gateway for Indian trade and global markets.

EXIM operations mean handling cargo being exported from or imported into the country, in addition to transshipment between international shipping services.

“It is the opening of a new gateway connecting Kerala's talent, India's enterprise and the aspirations of millions to global markets,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

He further stated that the port’s purpose extends beyond cargo movement, serving India’s aspirations for self-reliance, global competitiveness and maritime leadership.

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The Vizhinjam investment is part of the Adani Group’s wider commitment to Kerala and its infrastructure-led growth.

With the Phase 2 investment, the Group’s cumulative investment in the Vizhinjam project will reach Rs 30,000 crore, the largest investment committed by any business house in Kerala.

The investment reflects the Group’s role in expanding critical infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, and supporting a more conducive environment for business and investment in the state.

The shift to EXIM operations has wider implications for the efficiency of India’s maritime trade. This arrangement can reduce reliance on overseas transshipment hubs, shorten transit time, and improve supply chain efficiency, according to the company.

“It is a proud moment for us and Vizhinjam is now a gateway to the world. The challenge before us is to make the most of this opportunity through Mission Samudra, with Vizhinjam as its base, stronger road and rail connectivity and greater private investment. The government will allocate ₹3,200 crore for land acquisition for the Ring Road, while discussions have already begun to bring in private investment,” said Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

The significance of Vizhinjam extends to India’s maritime competitiveness.

More than 75 per cent of India’s container transshipment cargo is currently handled through foreign ports, adding logistics costs and transit time.

Vizhinjam’s EXIM operations will help address this structural dependence and strengthen India’s ability to retain greater value from its maritime trade.

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