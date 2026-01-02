 1,419 Affordable Apartments Sold For ₹640 Crore By House Of Abhinandan Lodha In MMR Project
House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) sold 1,419 apartments worth Rs 640 crore in the first phase of its 'The Great Western' project at Naigaon, MMR, launched in September. Priced at Rs 32.9 lakh (1BHK) and Rs 49.9 lakh (2BHK), the units drew over 8,800 applications. The online allotment process tied up with major banks for loans; second phase launch planned for early February.

Friday, January 02, 2026
File Image

New Delhi: Realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has sold 1,419 apartments for Rs 640 crore at its housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on strong demand for low-cost homes. In July last year, HoABL had tied up with Mittal Builders to develop a housing project, 'The Great Western', at Naigaon in MMR, comprising 30 lakh sq ft area and around 4,600 apartments, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The company launched the first phase of this project in September. In a statement on Thursday, HoABL said that the company in the first phase has allotted 1,419 homes last month to the customers after receiving the booking amount. More than 8,800 customers had applied to purchase apartments. The company sold one-bedroom flats for Rs 32.9 lakh each while two-bedroom apartments for Rs 49.9 lakh.

