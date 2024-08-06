133 Companies Along With Policybazar, Tata Power, TVS Motor & Raymond, To Post Q1 Financials Today Amid Market Turmoil

While the earnings season continues, a number of listed companies, such as the mining behemoth Vedanta, the textile whale Raymond Ltd., the electricity distributor Tata Power, and the major two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company, will release their Q1 FY25 results on August 6.

Among the other big businesses set to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today are Bosch Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Gas Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, Vedanta Limited, and Bata India.

Other significant organizations on the list include Blue Star, Bajaj Electricals, Fortis Healthcare, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., pharma giant Lupin, and Policybazaar parent company PB Fintech, among others.

Full list today

3m india Ltd.

Amba enterprises ltd

Aksh optifibre Ltd.

Amerise biosciences ltd

Amraworld agrico Ltd.

Arex industries Ltd.

Aryavan enterprise ltd

Automotive stampings & Assembly Ltd.

Asian granito india Ltd.

Axiscades technologies ltd

Bajaj electricals Ltd.

Banswara syntex Ltd.

Bata india Ltd.

Blue jet healthcare ltd

Blue star Ltd.

Bosch Ltd.

Bright brothers Ltd.

Camex Ltd.

Chambal fertilisers & chemicals Ltd.

Chaman lal setia exports Ltd.

CNI research Ltd.

Cummins india Ltd.

Cyber media (india) Ltd.

Dhruv consultancy services ltd

Dlink (india) ltd

Dolat algotech ltd

EIH Ltd.

Elantas beck india Ltd.

Elin electronics ltd

Eurotex industries & exports Ltd.

Fineline circuits Ltd.

Fortis healthcare Ltd.

Fusion micro finance ltd

Garware marine industries Ltd.

Geetanjali credit and capital ltd

Gic housing finance Ltd.

Gland pharma ltd

Goa carbon Ltd.

Golden carpets Ltd.

Graphite india Ltd.

Graviss hospitality Ltd.

GTN industries Ltd.

Gujarat gas Ltd

Gulf oil lubricants India Ltd

Haryana capfin Ltd.

Hitech Gears Ltd.

Honda india power products ltd

ID info business services ltd

IIFL finance ltd

Imagicaaworld entertainment ltd

India home loan Ltd.

Inditrade capital limited

Indigo paints ltd

India nippon electricals Ltd.

Indo tech transformers Ltd.

Indian terrain fashions Ltd.

Infra industries Ltd.

Intense technologies Ltd.

Investment & precision castings Ltd.

Ishwarshakti holdings & Trading Ltd.

Jetking infotrain Ltd.

J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.

JM financial Ltd.

Jupiter industries & leasing Ltd.

Kaya ltd

Kirloskar electric company ltd

Kalyani investment company Ltd.

Kokuyo camlin Ltd.

Kreon finnancial services Ltd.

Krishna filament industries ltd

Kronox lab sciences ltd

Krsnaa diagnostics ltd

Kalyani steels Ltd.

Last mile enterprises ltd

Libord securities Ltd.

Linde india limited

Ludlow jute & specialities Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Madhav infra projects ltd

Madhucon projects Ltd.

Madhusudan industries Ltd.

Makers laboratories Ltd.

Man infraconstruction Ltd.

Mini diamonds (india) Ltd.

Credo brands marketing ltd

Ncc limited

Orient Bell limited

Oswal leasing Ltd.

Power finance corporation Ltd.

PI industries ltd

Pritish nandy communications Ltd.

Pb fintech ltd

Purshottam Investofin ltd

Rain industries ltd

Raunaq epc international ltd

Raymond Ltd.

Rotographics (india) ltd

Ritco logistics ltd

Salzer electronics Ltd.

Sanblue corporation Ltd.

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.

Shivalik bimetal controls Ltd.

Semac consultants ltd

Shervani industrial syndicate Ltd.

Shiva global agro industries Ltd.

Shree cement Ltd.

Sigachi industries ltd

Signpost india ltd

Simplex mills company Ltd.

Simplex papers Ltd.

Solar industries india Ltd.

Soma textiles & industries Ltd.

Southern infosys ltd

Speciality restaurants Ltd.

Shriram Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shree steel wire ropes Ltd.

Symphony limited

Taneja aerospace & aviation Ltd.

Tata power Co., Ltd.

TCI finance Ltd.

Tiger logistics (india) ltd

Tamilnadu petroproducts Ltd.

Tuticorin alkali chemicals and fertilizers ltd

TVS motor company Ltd.

Twin roses trades & agencies Ltd.

Universal arts Ltd.

Vadilal industries Ltd.

Vadilal enterprises Ltd.

Vardhan capital & finance ltd

Varun mercantile Ltd.

Vedanta limited

V.I.P. industries Ltd.

Z.F. Steering Gear (india) Ltd.

Trading session yesterday

The Indian indices ended the day in red. The BSE Sensex closed the day at 78,759.40, down 2222.55 points, or 2.74 per cent.

In a similar vein, the NSE Nifty closed at 24,055.60, down 662.10 points, or 2.68 per cent. On Monday, both indices closed at record lows on a closing basis. In addition, the Nifty Bank fell to 50,092.10, a loss of 1,258.05 points, or 2.45 per cent.

Asian markets performance

Monday saw a more than 12 per cent decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index as investors became concerned that the U.S. economy might not be doing as well as anticipated.

At levels of 31,458.42 points, the Nikkei index dropped 4,451.28 points. The markets saw their worst two-day decline ever on Monday, falling 18.2 per cent over the last two trading sessions. It had dropped 5.8 per cent on Friday.



