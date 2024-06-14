10,000 Freshers In Line: Major Indian IT Firms, Including Wipro Infosys, Delay Onboarding

Photo: Pexels

The Indian IT sector, once the shining beam of India Inc., has taken a back seat in recent past. The sluggishness is not just limited to the balance sheet, but also in its performance at the indices as well.

Freshers Stalled From Joining

In a recent development indicating a certain kind of decline in tune with a decline in performance, according to recent reports, major Indian IT companies have stalled the joining of many freshers into their companies.

It's shocking and unfair that CEOs of Wipro, Infosys, TCS, and LTIMindtree earn astronomical salaries while thousands of freshers await onboarding. Time to start a movement against the same... 💪#FairPay #SupportFreshers #CorporateGreed #JusticeforEmployees #ITEmployees pic.twitter.com/SXnx0p51V9 — Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (@NITESenate) June 7, 2024

As many as 10,000 fresh-of-the-block aspiring techies have been kept waiting by these companies.

The companies that have failed to onboard these young professionals include the likes of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and LTIMindtree. It is to be noted that these are individuals who were hired through the process of campus selection.

This information was thrown open, according to the data set created by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). NITES is a Non Profit Organization working extensively for the protection of benefits, welfare and rights of IT professionals.

Probably @Infosys is launching a space program for its future tech leaders. Because that's the only way we can explain why CEO Parekh's salary is reaching for the stars while over 2,000 campus hires are stuck waiting for their onboarding#MillionDollarCEO #Infosys #ITEmployees pic.twitter.com/x1zHaVUi8L — Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (@NITESenate) June 4, 2024

According to NITES, Wipro tops the list of companies delaying the professional start of careers. Wipro has as many as 4000 freshers waiting in line. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, comes in second with 3,100 freshers. TCS is followed by another major Bengaluru-based entity, Infosys, with 2,800 freshers. In addition, LTIMindtree has 1,800, waiting in the wings.

Shares of IT Companies Slump

NITES has enlisted the remuneration of the bosses of these IT companies. The head of Wipro, Thierry Delaporte, earns Rs 166 crore.

Infosys's Salil Parekh earns Rs 66 crore. TCS's Krithivasan bags a paycheck of Rs 25.20 crore. Debashis Chatterjee of LTIMindtree earns Rs 19.34 crore.

Interestingly, IT stocks are trading in red. At the end of the day's trade on Friday, June 14, Infosys closed 0.36 per cent or Rs 5.45, lower at Rs 1,488.50.

TCS was down to Rs 3,833.00 per share, after declining 1.16 per cent or Rs 45.15. Bengaluru-based Wipro dropped by 1.13 per cent or Rs 5.45 closing at Rs 477.15. LTIMindtree also ended the day's trade in red at Rs 5,025.60, declining by 0.43 per cent or Rs 21.60.