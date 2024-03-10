 '$100 Billion Pact': India Inks Free Trade Agreement With EFTA Countries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'$100 Billion Pact': India Inks Free Trade Agreement With EFTA Countries

'$100 Billion Pact': India Inks Free Trade Agreement With EFTA Countries

As per reports, the deal would see an investment of USD 50 billion in the first 10 years.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

In a move that is expected to have ripple effects across different sectors, India has signed a free trade pact or a Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA) with the EFTA countries.

The EFTA or The European Free Trade Association is an intergovernmental organization, focused on further enhanced integration of trade. This bloc consists of Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Read Also
HUDCO May Finance Private Real Estate Corporates
article-image

This deal, with a preliminary value of about USD 100 billion is expected to assist in fostering investments and exports of key domestic services sectors. This is likely to benefit areas of IT, audio-visual. In addition it will also help in the movement of skilled professionals.

Read Also
What Is NBFC Upper Layer And Why is Tata Sons Trending? Click To Know More
article-image

As per reports, the deal would see an investment of USD 50 billion in the first 10 years. This will be followed by an investment of another USD 50 billion, over the five years after that.

The said investment is also expected to engender employment of 1 million in the process. The deal is expected to assuage the duty burden on industries as well.

These developments have instilled hope of extension of the agreement to other sectors, including pharma and food processing the near future.

Read Also
Samsung Display To Build Production Line For Next-Gen OLED
article-image

PM Modi's Message

Prime Minister Modi shared a message on the occasion of the deal being signed. Modi termed the Trade and Economic Participation Agreement as 'pioneering'. PM Modi further added and said, "The culmination of efforts to finalise an innovative, well-balanced trade deal that reflects our respective developmental aspirations is commendable. One of the most pioneering free trade agreements ever concluded between our countries, TEPA emphasises our steadfast commitment to shared prosperity and our drive to cultivate a stronger, more inclusive partnership between India and EFTA, furthering the aspirations of our people."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'$100 Billion Pact': India Inks Free Trade Agreement With EFTA Countries

'$100 Billion Pact': India Inks Free Trade Agreement With EFTA Countries

What Is NBFC Upper Layer And Why is Tata Sons Trending? Click To Know More

What Is NBFC Upper Layer And Why is Tata Sons Trending? Click To Know More

Samsung Display To Build Production Line For Next-Gen OLED

Samsung Display To Build Production Line For Next-Gen OLED

Tata's Dark Knight: Nexon EV New Variant Launched

Tata's Dark Knight: Nexon EV New Variant Launched

HUDCO May Finance Private Real Estate Corporates

HUDCO May Finance Private Real Estate Corporates