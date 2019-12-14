10 leaders on action points to mitigate violence against women

Adds Srinivasan Swamy World Chairman and President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), "The IAA has always stood for an ethos that advocated communication as a force for good.

This is as good a time as any to make that work very hard." In a very different format, ten speakers will speak for not more than ten minutes each and end by suggesting some clearly actionable points and then commit to help achieving those goals.

The speakers are Ashish Vaid President IMC, Srinivasan Swamy World president IAA, Ashish Bhasin President Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Partho Dasgupta (President The Advertising Club), Preeti Mehta President Rotary Club of Bombay, D. Sivanandhan Former DG Police, Maharashtra, Dr. A.L. Sharada representing Population First the well known NGO that has the brand Laadli, Nandini Dias Chief Executive Officer-India, Lodestar UM and Megha Tata Managing Director-South Asia, Discovery Communications.

Ashish Bhasin who is CEO APAC and Chairman India Dentsu Aegis Network sums it up by saying, "I am sure this is going to be a very meaningful exercise and we as an industry will have much to contribute to it."