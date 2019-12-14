10 leaders on action points to mitigate violence against women

In a unique initiative, on 19th. December at the IMC Building, prominent Associations representing the Marcom industry along with other Associations are supporting an effort to come up with some actionable points to mitigate violence against women.
Says Ashish Vaid President Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), "There has been so much spoken and written about why these horrific crimes against women are perpetrated. Now it's time to succinctly spell out what could actually be done to improve the situation. I am delighted to be a part of this effort."
Adds Srinivasan Swamy World Chairman and President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), "The IAA has always stood for an ethos that advocated communication as a force for good.
This is as good a time as any to make that work very hard." In a very different format, ten speakers will speak for not more than ten minutes each and end by suggesting some clearly actionable points and then commit to help achieving those goals.
The speakers are Ashish Vaid President IMC, Srinivasan Swamy World president IAA, Ashish Bhasin President Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Partho Dasgupta (President The Advertising Club), Preeti Mehta President Rotary Club of Bombay, D. Sivanandhan Former DG Police, Maharashtra, Dr. A.L. Sharada representing Population First the well known NGO that has the brand Laadli, Nandini Dias Chief Executive Officer-India, Lodestar UM and Megha Tata Managing Director-South Asia, Discovery Communications.
Ashish Bhasin who is CEO APAC and Chairman India Dentsu Aegis Network sums it up by saying, "I am sure this is going to be a very meaningful exercise and we as an industry will have much to contribute to it."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)