IAA Rotary Campaign For Good film for Senior Citizens premieres on Sunday

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter and the Rotary movement had invited entries from young professionals in advertising agencies to create a Campaign For Good based on research that indicated that what senior citizens wanted most was the time of young adults.

Judged by ace creative names Arun Iyer, Raj Nair and Navin Talreja, the winning team were Adamya Mody, Kanchan Kesari, Reet Sawhney and Sanjana Dora of Ogilvy.

This team was presented a special IndIAA Award. The winning Print campaign of three advertisements was run in mainstream media including the Mid-day and the Free Press Journal.

Now the film has been produced by Zee (pro bono) and will premiere on Zee 5 and all Zee broadcast channels on Sunday.

Says Abhishek Karnani, Chairman IndIAA awards, the campaign has a great emotional tug and we are delighted that this effort to show that communication can be a force for good is being supported so generously.