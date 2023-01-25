Bihar: JDU's parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha asks Nitish to disclose deal with RJD

(PTI Photo)

Patna: JDU's parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, on Tuesday, alleged chief minister Nitish Kumar had reached a deal with RJD while snapping ties with BJP.

Nitish reacted by saying, "I do not take cognizance of his comments. No one from my party will speak on this issue".

Kushwaha who had returned here on Monday after treatment in New Delhi AIIMS said, "RJD has said officially that there was a deal between RJD and JDU while forming the Mahagathbandhan government. I am the chairman of the parliamentary board and I have no information. Let Nitishji disclose the deal".

Nitish Kumar, while talking to mediapersons, said, “Neither I will speak nor anyone from my party will speak".

Kushwaha claimed that RJD was keeping Nitish under pressure and weakening him. There is a systematic attempt to break the Lav-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) unity in the state. Nitish is from Kurmi caste and Kushwaha from Koeri caste. He was obviously referring to the dominance of RJD in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Last week before leaving for AIIMS, Kushwaha had expressed his wish to become deputy chief minister publicly, but Nitish had turned down the suggestion.

Tejashwhi Prasad Yadav of RJD is the deputy CM. In BJP-JDU alliance, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both of BJP, were deputy chief ministers.

In AIIMS, three BJP leaders from Bihar met the ailing Kushwaha leading to speculation that the former union minister would join BJP.

Meanwhile, Kushawa regretted that he was neither consulted nor informed about the decisions in the party. "I am here not to perform bhajan, I am ignored," he admitted.

Since Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh was elected the party's national president replacing Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha has been marginalised and kept out of the policies and programmes of JDU.

Asked about the latest political developments in JDU, party president Lallan Singh said, “Kushwaha has been in and out of the party three times. He is free to go anywhere. State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Kushwaha is most welcome in the party."

