What Businesses Can Learn From Their Demands Of The Government

By Cyrus Gonda

I am often invited to address gatherings of entrepreneurs on how to enhance the customer experience that their brand offers. And in these same discussions, talks often extend to what entrepreneurs expect from government authorities — so that their companies could function efficiently and be more productive.

‘Single window clearance’ is one of the most demanded. Entrepreneurs feel – and rightly so – that they waste needless time and energy shuffling between various government departments to get licenses, permissions, clearances etc. If all these could be obtained at a SPOC (Single Point Of Contact), their businesses would be far more efficient — competitive with businesses from China and other South-East Asian countries.

And when it comes to those entrepreneurs themselves (small as well as large ones), their businesses often don’t provide their customers with what they expect from the government.

For example – chains selling white goods like televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and similar products. As these chains mostly sell products of other brands, there is very little opportunity to differentiate apart from lower prices. Such businesses should take every opportunity they get to offer a smoother experience to their customers.

When a customer purchases a television or music system, they would naturally like it fully functional at the point of purchase. So, they’ll ask for something like a battery for the remote control. “Sorry, we don’t stock them,” is the common answer. “You can purchase it from outside at any stationery shop or a store that sells electrical fittings.”

Thank you very much — we don’t need you to tell us that.

Or, a customer purchases the latest smartphone but it comes without the charging cord. They ask if they can purchase it and are willing to pay the price. “Sorry, we don’t stock that, but any small smartphone repair shop on the roadside will have it. You can buy it from there.”

If a small, roadside mobile repair shop can stock it, why can’t you?

Or, let’s say the person buys a refrigerator or a washing machine. Most people would like to place the fridge or washing machine on a wheel trolley so it is easy to move. It doesn’t cost much, and would not occupy too much space at the store.

Yet, again, the answer in most cases is the same. “We don’t stock it, but you can go to a hardware store; they would be having it.”

Yes, but since you are selling the fridge and the washing machine, why don’t YOU have it?

The customer would be more than happy to purchase it from you rather than run around for an essential item, which is an essential part of the purchase. Charge a small premium if you like, but offer convenience — a one-stop-shop experience.

After all, if businesses can expect single-window clearance from government authorities, why cannot customers expect the same from these businesses they shop at?

The same holds true for several other businesses, which falter at the last mile, literally leaving their customers hanging.

(The author is a Customer Experience Strategist who can be contacted at cyrusgonda@gmail.com)