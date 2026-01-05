The Deeper Psychology Behind 10-Minute Deliveries

By Akash Agarwalla



In India, convenience has been redefined, speed has become the new comfort, giving rise to a culture of micro-efficiency where everything from groceries to daily essentials arrives almost as quickly as it’s desired. What began as a pandemic-driven workaround has evolved into a powerful consumer mindset, one that prizes time, ease, and immediacy over everything else. Groceries, meals, medicines, and personal care items are no longer weekend chores but spontaneous, on-demand orders.



Bulk buying has been replaced by quick refills and spontaneous orders. We no longer plan our grocery lists; we simply expect what we need to arrive when we need it.

According to industry data, India’s Q-commerce platforms processed over 4.3 million daily orders in March 2025, more than double the previous year. Blinkit led with around 1.65–1.75 million daily orders, followed by Zepto at 1.45–1.55 million, and Swiggy Instamart at 1.05–1.15 million. This explosive growth underscores how “instant living” has reshaped consumer habits — today, convenience has become a form of luxury.

When Brands Become Verbs

Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart have become so deeply ingrained in daily life that they’ve achieved the rare linguistic milestone of turning into verbs — “Let’s Blinkit it” or “I’ll Zepto it.” This reflects a cultural shift where technology doesn’t just serve needs — it defines them.

Behind this phenomenon lies an intriguing psychological truth. Neuroscience studies reveal that the brain releases more dopamine during the anticipation of a reward than upon receiving it. The moment users see “Delivery in 9 minutes,” it triggers satisfaction even before the order arrives. This anticipation-driven reward loop keeps consumers coming back — the essence of the 10-minute mindset.

A Market In Overdrive

India’s Q-commerce sector has witnessed unprecedented growth. In just two years, it has evolved from a concept to a consumer habit, powered by hyperlocal networks, real-time data, and shifting lifestyles. By 2024, the category expanded beyond groceries to include electronics, beauty and ready-to-eat meals. Q-commerce is no longer a metro phenomenon; Tier 2 cities are rapidly catching up, challenging both neighbourhood kirana stores and organised retail chains.

The India Advantage



India’s young population, rising disposable incomes, and high digital adoption make it the perfect breeding ground for instant commerce. But beyond these factors lies something uniquely Indian — the spirit of “kahi bhi, kuch bhi, abhi.”

The 10-minute mindset isn’t about impatience; it’s about empowerment. It’s about reclaiming time to focus on what truly matters: family, career or self.

As India’s Q-commerce ecosystem continues to grow — projected to reach nearly INR 2 lakh crore by FY28 — brands must think beyond just “fast delivery.” The future belongs to those who deliver quick, meaningful experiences; blending convenience, innovation, and trust.

This is already visible in how platforms like Zepto and Blinkit are moving beyond groceries to offer curated festive kits, instant electronics, and pharmacy essentials, while brands are optimising packaging, assortment, and pricing for the 10-15 minute window. FMCG players are using Q-commerce-exclusive SKUs and limited-time drops to drive impulse purchases.

As speed becomes a baseline expectation, differentiation will come from reliability, hyperlocal relevance, smart assortment planning, and the ability to create moments of delight; not just minutes saved.

