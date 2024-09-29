The Art Of Humanising Brands Using Humour

A powerful tool in marketing, humour can transform a simple advertisement into a memorable experience. It works well in marketing because it is something people naturally enjoy. People seek humour in their daily lives – whether through social media, TV shows or conversations with friends. This natural inclination increases the likelihood that content with a comedic edge will be shared and talked about, leading to higher chances of virality.

More than just a tactic to grab attention, using humour is a way for brands to connect with audiences on a personal level and break through the noise of conventional advertising. Humour humanises brands, making them more relatable and approachable, which can set brands apart from the competition and create a lasting impression in the minds of consumers.

Humour also allows brands to say bold things in a way that’s disarming and engaging. Take the example of Durex, which often addresses the taboo topic of sexual health with a humorous twist. By using humour, Durex discusses the subject in a way that feels lighthearted and less confrontational, making the message more digestible and impactful.

While emotional storytelling has been a traditional method for engaging audiences, humour offers an advantage by naturally humanising a brand. By tapping into everyday life and using humour to address common experiences, brands unlock a comfort zone that makes consumers feel seen and understood. In a world where companies are often seen as faceless entities, a well-timed joke or a witty social media post can make a brand feel more approachable and relatable. It helps to break down the “corporate” barrier and brings the brand closer to its audience by reflecting a more authentic, human side.

However, using humour effectively in marketing requires careful attention to context as it is highly subjective. This is why brands need to read the external environment carefully. Marketers must be attuned to cultural nuances and current trends to ensure their humour is both relevant and time-sensitive to current events. The key is to maintain a balance, using humour that aligns with the brand’s personality while also being mindful of the broader social and cultural context. This means taking a rational approach to humour, analysing its potential impact, and considering whether it aligns with the brand’s voice and values. Feedback is also critical; it’s essential to listen to consumers and social media users rather than relying solely on internal perspectives. A quick feedback loop allows brands to refine their approach and ensure their humour resonates with their target audience.

An example of this in action is the viral content around Son Papdi, a popular Indian sweet that is often re-gifted during festive seasons. The running joke is that the same box keeps getting exchanged among people, and brands like AJIO have cleverly used this concept in their marketing. By tapping into a universally understood joke, AJIO was able to connect with its audience on a cultural level through its Son Papdi Exchange Campaign.

Ultimately, it all boils down to consistency. Humour in marketing isn’t just about one-off jokes or viral moments, but about humanising the brand to connect with the brand’s audience on a deeper level. It is about building a consistent brand personality that feels real and engaging – whether through clever tweets, viral videos or playful campaigns.

(The author is the Founder and CEO of Youngun)