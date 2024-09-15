The Art Of Culturally Tuned Campaigns

The unique art of creating global campaigns in our highly interconnected world requires great awareness and understanding of cultural subtleties and sensitivities in addition to a strategic approach. Studies show that culturally diverse companies are 35% more likely to outperform their peers in revenue growth. Additionally, 70% of global consumers prefer brands that align with their cultural values, and 74% of businesses see cultural intelligence as key to effective marketing.

Imagine a campaign that needs a global launch. The message is designed to resonate across various cultures. If we do not pay attention to these diversities, the global campaign strategy may not establish a strong connection with people across cultures, and traverse barriers. Cultural sensitivity is not just a precaution — it is the key to building genuine connections.

When we design cultural campaigns, we must prioritise understanding the differences and nuances that every culture values. By respecting local cultures and building our campaigns around them, we build trust and credibility with the audience, ultimately converting this into brand loyalty. A perfect example of this is Coca-Cola's "Share a Coke" campaign.

With a thoughtful approach that resonated with various cultures and languages, the campaign became a global sensation, rolling out in numerous countries and generating a staggering 1.5 billion personalised bottles and over 100 million social media interactions. This success highlights how customising packaging to reflect the preferences of customers — such as printing names in multilingual texts on cans and bottles — can create a strong connection with diverse communities worldwide.

Similarly, McDonald’s approach in India illustrates the power of cultural sensitivity. The McAloo Tikki Burger has actually become one of their best-selling items, outselling other menu options and showing the success of this culturally sensitive approach. McDonald’s did not impose a global standard but adapted their offerings to fit local tastes and dietary habits. This adaptation was not just about expanding their menu; it was about acknowledging and respecting local food traditions. By incorporating a beloved local flavour into their offerings, McDonald’s strengthened its connection with Indian consumers, building brand trust and loyalty through genuine cultural engagement.

Campaigns need to be culturally sensitive to avoid misunderstandings and misrepresentations. Not respecting the cultural norms may lead to offending and alienating potential audiences. What may be humorous in one culture may be termed as inappropriate or offensive in the other. A classic example of this is when Pepsi entered the Chinese market. While they intended to introduce the product with the slogan “Pepsi Brings You Back to Life”, the translation that emerged was “Pepsi Brings Your Ancestors Back from the Grave”.

In a country like China, where ancestor worship is a norm, this slogan did not fit well. This inaccuracy in literal translations and sensitivity of culture brought to light not just the significance of localisation, but to do it with utmost attention to cultural practices and preferences. This is why languages and images are important factors in cross-cultural communication to avoid negative publicity or consumer backlash.

When campaigns are tailored to the fabric of the local cultures, it is more likely to engage its audience effectively. Local values and traditions are held in high regard in any culture. While becoming one with them is a challenge in itself, it can be the most rewarding and compelling message that resonates with the people and, in turn, drives better engagement. Take Cadbury’s “Shubh Aarambh” campaign for example. Not only did they elevate the custom of giving chocolates for sweets on an auspicious occasion, it became a part of a treasured cultural moment.



Cultural sensitivity isn’t just for brands — it’s essential in public health campaigns too. NACO India’s approach to HIV awareness is a case in point. They managed to create campaigns that were inclusive and respectful, particularly when addressing high-risk groups. It’s a reminder that understanding cultural contexts isn’t just about avoiding mistakes; it’s about making sure your message hits home.

Cultural sensitivity is not another marketing tactic, it is the foundation of any campaign, even more so when we are targeting local areas and its audiences. So instead of dictating a campaign's message uniformly, it is necessary to delve deeply into the cultural contexts of various locales to curate meaningful and effective communication.

(The author is the Founder and CEO at The Visual House)