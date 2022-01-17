Ruchira Raina joins Rediffusion as Head of South and East

Ruchira Raina has joined Rediffusion as Executive Director, South and East. She will be based out of Bangalore, with Rediffusion’s Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai offices reporting into her.

Raina has over 35 years of experience in media, advertising and marketing. She is a former Managing Director of Dentsu Communications, which she headed from 2003 to 2011.

Starting from Anand Bazaar Patrika (ABP) in media in the late 80s, Raina moved to Mudra in media, latermoving to client servicing. She then joined Rediffusion Kolkata to lead the Eveready and Shaw Wallace businesses, shifting to Rediffusion Bangalore as Branch Head where she ran the entire BPL business. In 2002, Raina moved to brand management at TVS. In 2003, she joined Dentsu. Post Dentsu, Raina moved in 2011 to Aircel as head of market research and consumer insights. In 2015, she shifted base to Australia to pursue some entrepreneurial projects.

“I have known Ruchira Raina for nearly three decades. She is a marketing powerhouse and a brand dynamo. I have rarely seen anyone as sharp and as committed to clients’ brands as her. She has deep understanding of diverse categories and is an expert on automobiles – both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Ruchira’s return to Rediffusion after a long hiatus is most welcome,” saidDr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

“For me, Rediffusion is home. I almost feel as if I have not really been away for so long. I have enjoyed some of my best client relationships at Rediffusion. We have produced outstanding work on a number of market leaders over the years and I am looking forward to doing it all over again in this innings. Clients today demand lots more of digital interventions, and luckily in my previous assignments, I got to do a lot of that stuff,” saidRuchira Raina, who helped create the ‘Give Me Red’ campaign for Eveready while at Rediffusion Kolkata. She also launched the famous Aamir Khan campaign for Toyota Innova, the John Abraham campaign for Yamaha and the Hrithik Roshan campaign for Acer. Besides, she launched brand Aircel, giving MS Dhoni his first major commercial break. “Advertising can be fun when brands are willing to take some risks to achieve exponential growth,” added Raina.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:20 AM IST