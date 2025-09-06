Rediffusion’s Architect & Ad Legend, Diwan Arun Nanda, Passes On

Diwan Arun Nanda, the legendary Co-Founder of Rediffusion and one of the most influential minds in the communications industry, passed away earlier today.

Nanda, along with his Co-Founders Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan, established Rediffusion in 1973. What began as a young agency quickly grew into a powerhouse, building some of the country’s most memorable campaigns and enduring brand identities such as Airtel, Colgate, Eveready, Maruti Suzuki, and more.

What set him apart was his understanding of culture. He believed that advertising could not be imported wholesale from the West, but had to spring from Indian soil – from the rhythms, aspirations, and lived realities of Indian consumers. In this, he helped set the stage for advertising that was authentically Indian and yet globally respected. His ability to weave cultural nuance into brand storytelling gave Rediffusion campaigns their staying power.

His attention to detail was legendary, as was his belief that advertising had the power to change not only the fortunes of a brand, but also the way people thought and behaved.

Even as the industry shifted with the rise of television, satellite channels, digital, and now AI, his core philosophy never changed: advertising was about people first, technology second. He saw these shifts not as threats but as opportunities to tell more layered, compelling stories.

Beyond advertising, Nanda was also admired for his sharp business sense and his ability to spot trends early. He guided Rediffusion through times of turbulence. Many of today’s leading advertising professionals count him as a mentor who shaped their careers.