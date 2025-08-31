Puraveda Is Rewriting Category Codes Of Ayurvedic Beauty

As consumers grow more conscious about what goes into their beauty and wellness routines, Ayurveda is enjoying a modern resurgence. But today’s audiences aren’t just looking for tradition — they want efficacy, convenience and science-backed results too. Enter Puraveda, a Reliance Retail brand, that positions itself at the crossroads of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. By pairing time-tested botanicals with clinically proven actives.

In an interview with BrandSutra, a spokesperson of Puraveda tells us about how the brand makes Ayurveda not just relevant, but aspirational for a new generation of consumers.

Edited excerpts…

What sparked the idea to reimagine Ayurveda for today’s consumer?

Puraveda was founded with a clear and powerful vision: to honour the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda while making it meaningful and practical for modern life.

We observed that while many value Ayurveda for its authenticity, they also seek products that are convenient and effective based on scientific evidence.

Puraveda bridges this gap by blending time-tested botanicals with clinically proven actives to create a beauty and wellness experience that is deeply rooted in tradition, yet modern in its performance.

2. Tell us about the Puraveda consumer — their needs, values and lifestyle.

The Puraveda consumer is conscious, curious and intentional in their choices. They value authenticity but also demand efficacy, wanting products that deliver visible results without compromising on ethics or sensory delight. Their lifestyle is dynamic, often balancing demanding schedules with a desire for mindful self-care. For them, beauty is an extension of overall wellness.

3. Do you see Ayurveda’s modern revival being driven more by younger, experimental consumers or by those seeking authenticity and tradition?

We’re witnessing strong momentum from both ends of the consumer spectrum.

Younger audiences are reimagining Ayurveda by embracing new formats, textures, and rituals that blend effortlessly into their modern routines. Meanwhile, a more tradition-rooted segment values the authenticity and time-honoured credibility of Ayurvedic ingredients. Puraveda speaks to both: offering Ayurveda in a contemporary, high-performance form that stays true to its roots while aligning with today’s beauty and wellness expectations.

4. How do you tailor your messaging for different consumer segments, from urban millennials to global audiences?

Our storytelling flexes to meet the consumers where they are, without ever compromising our brand ethos. For urban millennials, we emphasise sensorial experiences, effortless usability, and the harmony between heritage and innovation.

For global audiences, we spotlight Ayurveda’s rich cultural roots, the provenance of our ingredients, and the science that underpins our formulations. Across every touchpoint, one message remains constant: Puraveda is about balance — between ancient wisdom and modern science, indulgence and efficacy, heritage and progress.

5. Puraveda brings together Ayurvedic botanicals with modern actives. How do you ensure the two worlds work in harmony?

Every Puraveda formulation is crafted to bring together the best of both worlds. We begin with revered Ayurvedic ingredients — like Kumkumadi, Gulaab and Mulethi — celebrated for their therapeutic properties. These are thoughtfully paired with scientifically backed actives such as D-Panthenol, Squalane and BHA.

Each blend undergoes rigorous compatibility testing to ensure that botanicals and actives work in harmony, not in conflict. The result is a synergistic formulation that offers both sensorial richness and visible, high-performance results.

6. What kind of scientific research and testing goes into creating these formulations? How do you balance product efficacy with your commitment to being cruelty-free?



Our formulations are developed in close collaboration with expert formulators and undergo rigorous testing for stability, safety and efficacy. True to our values, we are proudly 100% cruelty-free — all testing is carried out using ethical, non-animal methods. This approach allows us to uphold the highest standards of efficacy without compromising on compassion or integrity.

7. What marketing channels are you focusing on to tell Puraveda’s story — digital, influencer partnerships, experiential campaigns, or traditional media?

Our launch strategy is rooted in an omnichannel approach where our focus is to position Puraveda as the preferred choice for those seeking a modern expression of Ayurveda in beauty. Digital and social platforms are central to driving engagement through immersive storytelling, educational content, and community-building. Strategic influencer collaborations will spark authentic conversations around Ayurvedic beauty, while in-store experiences at Tira will offer consumers a tactile introduction to Puraveda’s sensorial universe.