How Streax Captured The Imagination Of People Dyeing To Express Through Hair Colour!

Hair colour has gone from being a functional need to a form of self-expression. Earlier, it was mostly about covering greys. Now, it’s about reflecting personality, experimenting with style, and staying on-trend — all while caring for hair health.

At HRIPL, our portfolio — Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional — meets every consumer need, whether it’s the traditional user, the trend-savvy Gen Z, or the salon-going professional. Our multi-brand strategy helps us stay relevant across diverse demographics and regions.

Younger consumers don’t see hair colour as maintenance — they see it as a creative outlet. It’s their way of standing out, telling their story, and experimenting with bold shades, highlights, or fashion tones. They’re inspired by influencers, celebrities, and global trends.

Unlike older generations, who focused on covering greys or using henna, Gen Z and millennials want to express themselves. This shift has changed the category itself — from functional to aspirational.

We're seeing strong demand for semi-permanent colours and globally inspired shades like ash blondes and mochas — but reimagined in India-friendly tones. Consumers want to try new looks without long-term commitment.

At Streax Professional, our focus is on high-performance formulas that are also hair-friendly. Salons want vibrant, lasting results — but not at the cost of hair health. Our stylist education programs, trend collections, and industry events like ACT and MEGA SHOWS help us lead with innovation and credibility.

Trust is everything in a category like hair colour. Consumers want to know what they’re putting on their hair — so transparency around ingredients, safety, and certifications is critical.

We’ve responded with ammonia-free, natural formulations and dermatologist-backed innovations. Salons and stylists also play a huge role in building trust — their endorsement adds professional credibility. Over time, consistent performance and brand values like clean beauty and sustainability build emotional loyalty.

They’re central to how we connect with today’s consumers. Our marketing combines credibility with creativity — whether it’s dermatologists backing our ingredient science, or celebrities like Vaani Kapoor (Streax Professional) and Sara Ali Khan (Streax) bringing aspirational appeal and relatability.

We use influencer storytelling and digital-first campaigns to reach younger audiences, while staying relevant across metros and smaller towns. It’s about building a brand that’s both trusted and trendy.

Q-commerce has changed the game. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have redefined convenience — customers can now get salon-quality products at their doorstep in minutes.

It’s more than just speed; it’s a new way to engage directly with consumers. This shift boosts visibility, drives trial, and increases frequency of purchase, especially among younger, urban consumers. It’s become a key part of our omnichannel strategy.

We recently launched the Bridal Edit for the festive and wedding season — a collection curated for bridal styling needs. Earlier this year, we also entered the skincare space with essentials like face washes, serums, sunscreens, and professional de-tan and facial kits.

Looking ahead, we’re focused on innovation — launching products that reflect evolving needs and trends, while staying rooted in trust and quality. Whether it’s in haircare or skincare, the goal is to be part of the consumer’s everyday beauty journey.