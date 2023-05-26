Goafest 2023: On the sidelines – What's the one big change coming? |

‘Data-driven content marketing is gonna be huge’

"Obviously it will be subjective to the category and brand, but I think data-driven content marketing is going to be huge. Talking about the impact in my area of work, our approach will get more streamlined as a result of this and it won’t be as broad. We will get more specific and detailed insights for campaigns and brands. We will be able to have a more streamlined approach," says Siddhant Kaushik, Associate Business Director – Content, Efficacy Worldwide.

Siddhant Kaushik, Associate Business Director – Content, Efficacy Worldwide. |

‘AI-driven creative processes’

"Lot of things are spoken about data. So, I think data-driven advertising would be the future and of course, the AI-driven creative processes. It will definitely impact our area of work as before it was all about insights but now the data will decide what should be told and how it will be told," Praveen Rajmohan, Director, PlainSpeak.

Praveen Rajmohan, Director, PlainSpeak |

‘Leveraging and efficiently utilising AI’

"How we leverage technology and AI and how we seamlessly integrate with creativity and advertising, that’s gonna be a big thing. I think as long as we are good with our ideas and creativity, it’s not gonna impact our work. But it’s not about us being threatened by AI or technology, it’s about how we are planning to leverage it and how we efficiently utilise AI to the best of our advantage," Varun Kohli, Vice President, Leo Burnett.

‘Bringing out ideas very quickly’

"What I see is not new or yet to come, but what I feel is happening right now is these small or impromptu ideas. Gone are the days when you brainstorm for a week (with respect to creative ideas). Even in the media, you get a brief, you want an answer in half an hour’s time. You want multiple solutions to an idea in a short span of time. Even now, clients come up with a brief and ask us to get back to them in an hour’s time. They come up with a brief at 8 pm in the night and want it by midnight or first thing in the morning. So, the turnaround time has become so short that people who have that knack of bringing out ideas very quickly, will add value," said KC Ajay, Manager - Ad Sales, 9X Media.

KC Ajay, Manager - Ad Sales, 9X Media |

‘Young talent’

"Young talent is the one big change. Last time when I was here, there were only oldies. I come from a dot com company and it’s all about AI and when we see young people, they are the pioneers for that," said Priyank Pant, Vice President- Brand Marketing & Communications, Paisabazaar.com.

Priyank Pant, Vice President- Brand Marketing & Communications, Paisabazaar.com |

‘Clients need clarity’

When we are talking about the creative, it is very important for the clients to know what they want. If they want an agency to make a creative, clarity should be there. From the last few years, what I am observing is that there is no clarity from the client’s perspective on what they want in the film. And that’s why these films are not creating an impact on people’s minds," said Karishma Sharma, Vice President- Business Development, Efficacy Worldwide.

Karishma Sharma, Vice President- Business Development, Efficacy Worldwide |