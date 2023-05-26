Abbys at Goafest 2023: ZEEL is Broadcaster of the Year

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) emerged the Broadcaster of the Year at the Abby One Show at Goafest 2023 with a 10-point lead over Culver Max Entertainment (Sony Entertainment Television).
Culver bagged the most Gold Abbys (four) in the category, two of which were for the launch promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14. Its other Gold Abbys were for Dil Diyaan Gallaan (original music) and promo for India’s Laughter Champion.
ZEEL’s Gold was for promos for Dance Karnataka Dance - S6.
The only other Gold winner was Viacom18, for the promos of ‘The Office Chill Kind of Guy’.
