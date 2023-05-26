Abbys at Goafest 2023: FCB is Direct, PR Specialist Agency of the Year; COG Culture takes top Design honour

Team FCB is Direct, PR Specialist Agency of the Year |

FCB Group India won the Direct and PR Specialist Agency of the Year titles on day two of the One Show Abbys at Goafest 2023, while COG Culture emerged as the Design Specialist Agency of the Year.

In the Direct Abby competition, FCB Group India won two Golds, four Silvers, a Bronze and three merit certificates to earn 50 points, ahead of Leo Burnett India’s 32. Mindshare was the only other agency to win Gold in the Direct Specialist category.

In the PR Abby competition, FCB Group won four Golds in a tally of eight metals. Leo Burnett and VMLY&R won a Gold Abby each.

Among FCB’s Gold-winning entries was one for Navneet Education, ‘Tr. for Teacher’.

In the Design Abby competition, COG Culture won five Silver, eight Bronze and three merit certificates to earn 68 points.

Leo Burnett won two Gold Design Abbys, while FCB Group won one. Both Leo Burnett’s Golds were for Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’. FCB’s Design Abby Gold was for entry ‘Shubh Dahan’ for client Gomantak, Mudra Pratishthan.