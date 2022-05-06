Goafest 2022: Speakers address the new age consumer, first Abby Awards in partnership with one show

The 15th edition of Goafest got off to a scintillating start at the Grand Hyatt in Goa on Thursday, marked by unveiling of a new logo for the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the beginning of a collaboration with The One Show for the Abby Awards. The festival has an underlying theme of ‘Celebrating The SuperPower Within’.

AAAI’s new logo, created by Tempest Advertising’s art director, Lohidasu, was chosen amidst 200 entries. The logo effectively brought the past, the present and the future of both AAAI and advertising in unison.

The Industry Conclave presented by ABP Group saw actor Yami Gautam in conversation with Rana Barua, Chairman, Abby Awards Governing Council 2022 & Vice President of The Ad Club. They spoke of films, values and the need to imagine and build a life beyond numbers. Next, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics & Shark, Shark Tank India, highlighted the importance of building a brand with quality products and content before focusing on advertising.

The next session had Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder & CEO, Sharechat & Moj, in conversation with Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World. Sachdeva spoke about how short-form content is going to be the future of content consumption and said, “If advertisers do not catch the attention of the consumer in two seconds, they have lost them.” He also emphasized the advantage of reaching the mass audience using regional content.

At a knowledge session in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food Distribution discussed with Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative Ogilvy Worldwide & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India the importance of consumer protection and the responsibility that we have as professionals. The session was moderated by Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI.

Kiran Bedi, Former Lt Governor Puducherry & Ex - IPS Officer, highlighted the importance of leadership, emphasizing, “Leadership is internal - you start with yourself; if you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead people.” She shared her TEA Mantra, stating that a leader must be trustworthy, empowering, and accountable. She also launched her second book, Fearless Governance, at Goafest.

As the sun went down on Day 1, it was time for the presentation of the Publisher and Media Abby Awards. A total of 15 Publisher Abbys and 87 Media Abbys were awarded. Lodestar UM won the Grand Prix for Mumbai Police for their campaign, ‘The Punishing Signal’.

