Decoding Retail Marketing, AI And Other Emerging Tech With Rohit Dadwal

With over 30 years of experience in digital marketing, Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC and Global Head of SMARTIES, has witnessed tectonic shifts in the industry’s landscape as an insider. In an interview, he tells us about the contents of meaningful campaigns, new methods to driving brand messaging and recall and using AI to its best potential.

Edited excerpts…

1. Tell us about the vision of MMA Global APAC and India.

MMA Global's vision is to advance modern marketing and drive innovation across the industry. We're focused on empowering brands and marketers to leverage data, technology and creativity to deliver impactful, meaningful results. Our goal is to foster leadership and growth in the marketing community globally.

2. What is something you look forward to with AI in marketing and something you dread?

AI has the potential to revolutionise marketing by enhancing personalisation, optimising campaigns, and driving efficiency in ways we've never seen before. What excites me is how AI can enable smarter decision-making at scale. On the flip side, I’m cautious about losing the human touch in marketing. There’s always a risk of over-automation, which can make brands feel less authentic.

3. How do you see the future of retail media shaping up?

Retail media is evolving fast, and it’s becoming a crucial touchpoint for brands. We see a rise in the integration of retail media networks with data-driven insights, allowing for more precise targeting. The future will see retailers becoming more central players in the advertising ecosystem, offering brands access to valuable customer data to enhance the shopper’s experience. At MMA, we have an exciting announcement to make about a committee that's working to advance the adoption of retail media as a crucial touchpoint for marketers on a global level.

4. What are some unique insights you’ve gotten from the run-up to the upcoming MMA SMARTIES?

One key insight is how marketers are increasingly focusing on measurable outcomes, especially in integrating creativity with performance. We’re also seeing a surge in interest around sustainable marketing practices, as brands want to ensure they’re making long-term, positive impacts, not just in business but also socially. Our new category at SMARTIES, AI Marketing, has seen a lot of traction across markets, in audience engagement, advertising, and creative excellence.

5. Do you have a suggestion for A&M agencies to equip their team with the required skills to thrive alongside AI?

Agencies need to embrace continuous learning and blending creativity with technical expertise. Upskilling teams in data analytics, machine learning and AI tools is essential. But just as important is fostering a culture that values innovation, critical thinking and collaboration between tech and creative teams.

6. What are the elements of a clutter-breaking ad?

A clutter-breaking ad is authentic, emotionally resonant and most importantly, relevant to its audience. It cuts through the noise by offering a fresh perspective or unexpected creativity, paired with a message that truly connects. A strong, clear call to action also helps differentiate it from the crowd.

7. Is there a theme that stands out in the shortlisted ads this season?

A major theme we’ve seen this season is storytelling with purpose. Brands that are winning awards are those that not only deliver on creativity but also engage with social and environmental issues in a meaningful way. Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands that stand for something bigger than just their product.