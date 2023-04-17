Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar to deliver FPJ BrandSutra lecture on Friday

Prahlad Kakkar |

Mumbai: The annual Free Press Journal BrandSutra lecture series is back. Delivering the third edition of the lecture will be accomplished advertising filmmaker and founder of Genesis Film Production, Prahlad Kakkar. The annual event attended by a select group of invited corporate leaders, senior marketers and ad agency professionals will be hosted on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Mumbai.

Kakkar, who commenced his career in advertising and worked under legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, went on to launch Genesis in 1977. He is credited with crafting a new style of ad films through the production house. From the popular Pepsico commercials featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan to the path breaking Kamasutra ads, he has done it all. Kakkar is also among the few Indian ad filmmakers of his time to have worked on multinational brands across markets.

He has created mass successes with campaigns for brands from Nestle, Britannia. HUL, ITC, Videocon, Dabur and Emami, among others. Genesis boasts over 5,000 films to date.

Besides feature, short and ad films, Kakkar’s passion for the marine environment and scuba diving saw him set up Reef Watch Marine Conservation in 1994. He is also founder of the Prahlad Kakkar School of Branding and Entrepreneurship.

A thinking charmer behind the camera and off it, Kakkar’s way with words and fluidity with ideas have seen him emerge as a prolific and popular speaker over the years.

Never one to be short of words or interesting anecdotes, the adman who often refers to Murphy’s Law in his talks, once said, “Murphy makes the Kamasutra look like kindergarten. Because he screws and never in the same position.”

Audiences are in for an engaging evening. Entry to the event is by invitation only.

